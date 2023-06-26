$416M heading to Nevada for internet improvements

The White House announced on Monday its allocations of $42.5 billion to all 50 states and U.S. territories as part of the “Internet for All” initiative.

Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks about expanding high-speed internet access across the state of Nevada during a news conference on June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas Library in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada will receive $416 million to expand access to high-speed internet, Sen. Jacky Rosen announced Monday.

The funding, which President Joe Biden called the "biggest investment in high-speed internet ever" in a White House address Monday, comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.

The funding, which President Joe Biden called the “biggest investment in high-speed internet ever” in a White House address Monday, comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.

Nevada will receive its formal notice of allocation June 30, and the state will have 180 days from the date of that formal notice to submit its initial proposals that describe how they propose to run their grant programs, according to a news release from the “Internet for All” initiative.

Last month, Rosen, D-Nev., pushed the Federal Communications Commission to update its national broadband map because it did not accurately reflect Nevada’s high-speed internet coverage, which could affect the amount of funding it receives, according to a Monday statement from Rosen’s office.

The new version of the map identified about 27,000 new broadband serviceable locations, as well as 7,000 new locations that do not have access to high-speed service. About 984,000 locations in total could be eligible for funding, and about 44,500 locations do not have access to high-speed service at all and also are eligible to get the federal grants, according to Rosen’s office.

“Internet connectivity is essential for Nevadans’ daily lives, and I’ve made it one of my top priorities to ensure every household in our state has access to high-speed internet,” Rosen said in the statement. “As a result of these successful efforts, I have secured $416 million to connect more Nevadans across our state to high-speed internet.”

