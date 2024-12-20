5 ways a government shutdown would — or wouldn’t — affect Nevada

Air travel ahead of Christmas could be impacted if a government shutdown occurs.

Once again, the federal government is at risk of shutting down if an agreement isn’t reached to continue funding the government after 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Ahead of a busy Christmas travel season, Nevada could see significant impacts.

The House rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to fund operations and suspend the debt ceiling, and House Republicans went back to the drawing board Friday morning to put together a plan to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Just last year the House was faced with a similar crisis with a potential government shutdown. This time, however, a government shutdown would come ahead of Christmas, potentially impacting air travel as Americans fly to their families over the holidays.

Here is what will stay open, what will be closed, and what other departments could be affected.

1. Holiday travel may slow as employees continue working without pay.

Federal employees considered essential, such as law enforcement, air traffic controllers and TSA would continue to work, but they wouldn’t get paid during the shutdown. They’d receive their pay for the hours they worked after the shutdown concludes.

While airports will obviously stay open, travelers can expect some delays at Harry Reid International Airport if the government shuts down. During previous shutdowns, TSA officers called in sick, creating a workforce shortage in major airports, Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A full shutdown, similar to ones in 2013 and 2018, would likely result in the furlough of approximately 850,000 out of 2.1 million non-postal federal employees, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

2. National parks would likely close.

National parks would likely not be open in the event of a shutdown. Las Vegans and tourists alike would not be able to visit Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

In a 2013 shutdown, the National Park Service turned away millions of visitors to more than 400 national parks, monuments and other sites. In the 2018-2019 shutdown, many parks remained open, but visitor services were not provided and trash build-up was reported at sites, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

3. Postal Service would stay open.

The Postal Service is part of an independent agency, so mail service would continue to operate.

4. Social Security benefits would continue.

Social Security is also part of a different system, so workers would continue to work and Social Security checks would continue to be mailed out, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

5. Veteran health care would not be affected.

Veterans Affairs medical centers, outpatient clinics and vet centers would still be open, so veterans would still be able to receive health care, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

VA benefits regional offices would be closed, and the VA would not be able to provide career counseling or transition assistance program activities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

