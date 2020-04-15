50 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths reported in Clark County

The number of new cases reported for the county was the lowest increase reported overnight since the district added 37 cases to the total on March 24.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Fifty new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional fatalities from the disease were reported in Clark County overnight, bringing the death toll for the county to 115, according to new data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The number of new cases reported for the county was the lowest increase reported overnight since the district added 37 cases to the total on March 24 and the third straight daily decline.

The number of deaths rose from recent days, however, and was the highest figure reported by the district since it reported 21 additional deaths on Saturday.

The new county numbers were posted shortly after Nevada reported 123 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 early Wednesday, bringing the total caseload in the state to 3,211.

The overnight increase from the 3,088 confirmed cases reported on Tuesday was on the low end of the range seen in recent daily reports from the state Department of Health and Human Services, suggesting that measures to stop the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus are having an impact.

The number of confirmed cases in the state was derived from tests on 27,655 people, resulting in an overall infection rate of 11.6 percent. That number is likely elevated, however, as the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with a diagnosed COVID-19 patient are more likely to be tested during the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

The death toll from the virus posted on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website remained at 130.

