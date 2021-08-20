50% of eligible Nevadans now vaccinated against COVID-19, state says

Nevada passed a major milestone in its battle against the coronavirus on Friday as it passed the 50 percent mark for vaccination of eligible residents.

Vanessa Dizon, a cocktail server at Resorts World Las Vegas, grimaces while receiving a COVID-19 vaccination during an Immunize Nevada vaccine clinic at Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. "One it was mostly because I have a son and I know that the Delta variant can actually affect kids," Dizon said of why she chose to get vaccinated. "I guess another reason was that I didn't want to get weekly COVID testing at Resorts World which they require you to do if you're not vaccinated." (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New COVID-19 data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to the state’s coronavirus website showed nearly 1.34 million vaccinations completed, representing 50.02 percent of Nevadans 12 and older who are eligible to receive the shots.

The figure, which includes only those who gave a Nevada address when they filled out their vaccination cards, brought the percentage of all Nevadans vaccinated to 42.52 percent.

Gov. Steven Sisolak applauded the achievement in a news release, which also noted that more than 60 percent of eligible Nevadans have now initiated vaccination.

“This is an incredible milestone to reach and I am so thankful to everyone who made the choice to protect themselves, their family and their community by getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. “We know there is more work to be done and we will remain focused on promoting vaccine opportunities throughout the state. I urge everyone who has been vaccinated to tell a friend, family member or loved one about the importance of vaccination and encourage them to get their shot too.”

The state also reported 1,207 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths over the preceding day, raising state totals to 378,700 cases and 6,280 deaths.

The number of new cases remained above the 14-day moving average of 928, down slightly from the average of 932 the previous day.

Deaths were well above the two-week average of 12 per day, which increased by one from Thursday.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or a test or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state also updated its reporting on so-called breakthrough cases and deaths involving fully vaccinated officials, showing 451 such COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization and 63 deaths through Thursday.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients increased to 1,297, up 46 from the preceding day.

Updated data on the state test positivity rate was not immediately available.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 700 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths over the preceding day.

That pushed totals for the county to 296,722 cases and 5,032 deaths from the disease.

Updated information on the county’s test positivity rate also was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

