6 of 7 Colorado River states agree on water cuts

Only California — which gets the largest allocation of Colorado River water — failed to sign on to an agreement among states to cut water in light of the ongoing drought.

A board sailer takes advantage of strong winds as water levels continue to recede in Lake Mead near Swim Beach at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Imagee

Six out of seven Colorado River basin states have settled on a proposed set of cuts aimed at saving the crumbling river system and preventing Lake Mead and Lake Powell from crashing, with one very notable state missing from the agreement.

Representatives from Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming on Monday sent a letter to the officials at the Department of Interior and Bureau of Reclamation outlining a proposal they say would protect power generation and water delivery at the Colorado River’s two major dams and keep Lake Mead and Lake Powell from hitting dead pool, the point at which water could no longer flow through the Glen Canyon and Hoover dams.

But California, which receives the largest share of water from the river among the states, was absent from the list of states signing off on the letter.

“While our goal remains achieving a seven-state agreement, developing and submitting this consensus- based alternative is a positive step forward in a multi-phased environmental review process critical to protecting the Colorado River system,” said John Entsminger, Southern Nevada Water Authority General Manager, in a statement.

Working together

The six states asked the federal agencies to examine their proposed alternative as part the government’s ongoing review of current drought mitigation guidelines as it works towards significantly more aggressive measures to curtail water use along the river that has seen its water supplies plummet amid two decades of drought and chronic overuse.

“We recognize that over the past twenty-plus years there is simply far less water flowing into the Colorado River system than the amount that leaves it, and that we have effectively run out of storage to deplete,” the states’ letter said. “Accordingly, we will continue to work together and with the federal government, water users, Basin Tribes, non-governmental organizations, and other Colorado River stakeholders to reach consensus on how best to share the burden of protecting the system from which we all derive so many benefits.”

Deadline Tuesday

The letter comes just a day before a deadline of sorts set by the federal government as part of the bureau’s call to action to states to find ways to cut back on Colorado River water use by as much as 30 percent starting this year.

Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton in June told states they needed to figure out a way to cut water use along the river by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in order to prevent Lake Mead and Lake Powell from falling to levels that would threaten hydropower generation and water delivery capabilities along a river that supplies 40 million people across the West, including roughly 90 percent of Southern Nevada’s water.

Negotiations between the states have at times turned tense, including accusations of drought profiteering and entities refusing to bargain in good faith.

After states failed to come up with a plan by last fall, the Bureau of Reclamation in November started the process of revising management guidelines for Lake Mead and Lake Powell for water years 2023 and 2024 in order to keep the lakes from crashing even further. In follow up meetings about that process, Reclamation officials laid out three paths the agency intends to examine moving forward, one of which was plan developed by the states within the Colorado River basin.

In order for such a state-driven plan to be analyzed alongside the bureau’s own alternatives, the agency said a plan would need to be agreed upon by the end of January. The bureau expects to have draft of that study published this spring, with a final decision on how to implement those reductions across the basin coming sometime around August.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

