65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Southern Nevada Health District early Tuesday reported 65 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths in Clark County, pushing the number of fatalities in the county to 106.

Separately, the state reported 117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload for Nevada to 3,088.

The new state figure posted on the state Department of Health and Human Services nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website was lower than the total number of cases reported by local health districts and other agencies, which stood at 3,101 early Tuesday.

The state death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus was unchanged at 120.

The figures for new cases reported by the state (117) and Clark County (65) were both on the low end of recent ranges in the daily reports.

Public health experts have observed some positive signals in the number of new cases and hospitalizations in recent days but remain cautious as far as forecasting that the tide is turning. And they warn that easing measures such as Gov. Steve Sisolak’s orders closing nonessential businesses and calling for social distancing could rekindle the outbreak if they are lifted too early.

The state’s new case total was derived from testing of 26,368 people and reflected an infection rate of 11.7 percent. That number is likely elevated, as those tested amid an ongoing shortage of test kits are mainly either seriously ill or have been in close contact with a diagnosed patient.

