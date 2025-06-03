7 bills Lombardo vetoed in 2025 Legislature

Here’s seven of the bills Gov. Joe Lombardo has vetoed — so far.

Gov. Joe Lombardo talks to the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas office Monday, March 24, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Joe Lombardo wielded his veto power as the Legislature wrapped on Monday, rejecting bills that proposed protecting the trans community and allowing certain non-U.S. citizens to work as police officers.

Last session, the governor broke a record of the most bills vetoed in a single session with 75 vetoes. Lombardo could break his own record this session. He has 10 days to either sign or veto the bills passed in the Legislature.

The governor has vetoed 15 bills as of Monday night.

Lombardo also vetoed similar bills legislative Democrats had pitched last session, including one that would have prohibited a person from submitting fake electoral certificates.

Here’s some of the bills Lombardo vetoed on Monday. Veto messages have not been published as of Tuesday afternoon.

1. Shield law for trans community

Senate Bill 171 would have enacted a shield law to protect the trans community by protecting patients who seek care from out of state and providers who perform the care, a similar bill Lombardo signed last session protecting out-of-state abortion seekers.

Sponsored by Sen. James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, the bill passed both chambers in party-line votes, with Democrats in support.

2. Ban of animal tested products

SB167 would have prohibited the importation and sale of household cleaning products tested on animals. The bill includes exemptions for products in which non-animal testing methods are unavailable, and for products that were tested on animals before January 2023.

The bill passed the Senate 17-4, with GOP Sens. Carrie Buck, Ira Hansen, Jeff Stone and Robin Titus in opposition. It passed the Assembly 34-8, with Republicans Danielle Gallant, Ken Gray, Melissa Hardy, Brian Hibbetts, Heidi Kasama and PK O’Neill joining their Democratic colleagues in approval.

3. Hate crime gun bill

SB89, sponsored by Sen. Julie Pazina, D-Henderson, would have prevented individuals convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes from possessing firearms for up to 10 years. The bill was another attempt from legislative Democrats to push forward a similar bill vetoed in the last session. The bill had passed both chambers on party lines.

4. Noncitizen police officers

SB155 would have allowed non-U.S. citizens to be police officers if they are legally authorized to work in the country, have previously been employed as a police officer in another state and satisfy other relevant limits or requirements. The bill, sponsored by Las Vegas Democrat Edgar Flores, also would have prevented agencies from requiring U.S. citizenship if they meet those provisions.

The bill passed on party lines, with Democrats in both chambers in favor.

It passed the Senate 19-2, with Republicans Lori Rogich of Las Vegas and Carrie Buck, of Henderson opposed. In the Assembly, two Republicans joined Democrats in approving the measure: Danielle Gallant of Las Vegas and Gregory Koenig of Fallon.

5. Care for trans prisoners

SB141, sponsored by Sen. Melanie Scheible, D-Las Vegas, would have required detention facilities to develop a policy concerning the care, supervision, custody, security, housing and medical and mental health treatment of offenders who are transgender and non-binary.

The bill passed unanimously in the Assembly and on party lines in the Senate.

6. Fake electors

Lombardo also vetoed SB102, which would have prohibited a person from submitting fake electoral certificates. Sen. Skip Daly, D-Sparks, pushed forward the bill this session and last session, which Lombardo vetoed both times.

7. Menopause Awareness Month

SB297 would have designated the month of October as “Menopause Awareness Month.” Sponsored by Sen. Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, the month would have required the governor to call upon news media, health care providers, educators and other entities to bring attention to menopausal through public information campaigns.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com and McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah and @mckenna_ross_ on X.