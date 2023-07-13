104°F
Nevada

$70M program aims to boost childhood literacy in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 6:26 pm
 
A student is seen at Harriet Treem Elementary School in Henderson in February 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A student is seen at Harriet Treem Elementary School in Henderson in February 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Books are seen at Harriet Treem Elementary School in Henderson in February 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Books are seen at Harriet Treem Elementary School in Henderson in February 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — School districts, charter school sponsors and nonprofit organizations can now apply for a state grant meant to fund early childhood literacy programs, Gov. Joe Lombardo and state officials announced Wednesday.

Applicants will have until July 26 to apply for funds in the Early Childhood Innovative Literacy Program account, a $70 million pot meant to supplement early childhood literacy and readiness programs for children under the age of 6.

“By prioritizing funding for early learning, we’re investing in our children’s success and setting them on a path towards a bright future,” Lombardo said in a statement. “I’m proud of the Early Childhood Innovative Literacy Program, and I know its significance will be felt for generations to come.”

The program was established in a provision of Assembly Bill 400, a Lombardo-backed education bill that was heavily amended and passed in the last days of the legislative session as part of a deal between the governor and Democratic legislative leadership.

Funds will be distributed through a competitive grant application process that will prioritize applicants already receiving funding from other sources, including private dollars or federal grants. Dollars from the program cannot replace existing state funding.

The process also will prioritize childhood literacy programs that have already demonstrated success and those located in areas with higher proportions of children with early learning deficits.

To be eligible for a grant, a program must serve children under the age of six, be evidence-based, provide accommodations for children with disabilities and have a plan for reporting on the performance of the program.

In a statement, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert said the program creates a “unique opportunity” for some of the state’s youngest students.

“This funding provides a unique opportunity to strengthen early literacy and school readiness programs, ensuring that our children receive the support they need during their formative years,” she said.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

