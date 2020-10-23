813 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths reported in Nevada

State officials reported 813 new coronavirus cases in Nevada on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 93,666, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. There were also two additional deaths.

Honey Stayton, communication specialist at Elite Medical Center, undergoes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 at Elite Medical Center on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. The facility does rapid testing, which yields results for patients within 24 hours. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

State officials reported 813 new coronavirus cases in Nevada on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 93,666, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of cumulative deaths in Nevada rose by two on Friday, reaching 1,738 deaths, according to state data.

However, the Southern Nevada Health District reported six additional deaths, but the cumulative number of deaths for the county did not change from Thursday’s figure of 1,488 because the health district also re-categorized six previous deaths.

The six previous deaths were subtracted from the county total based on a new COVID-19 surveillance death definition finalized by the Department of Health and Human Services as of Monday, the health district said in a statement.

The cumulative statewide deaths in Nevada rose because of two deaths reported in Lander County.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the total number of people who have been tested, remained at 12 percent. The percentage has been slowly rising since mid-September, when daily reports of new cases also started rising.

The health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, which remained unchanged from Thursday’s figure of 9.6 percent, state data shows. The rate is calculated using total “testing encounters,” which produces lower percentages because the figure includes people who received multiple tests at different points during the pandemic.

In Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 609 additional cases on Friday, raising the total cases in the county to 77,426.

According to the department, the state categorizes a confirmed COVID-19 death as someone who:

— had a positive coronavirus test within 30 days of the death.

— had a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a main cause of death.

— had a pending cause of death, but had a positive test within 30 days of the death and showed COVID-19 symptoms.

— had a death certificate that does not specifically list a COVID-19 related term, but who had a positive test within 30 days of the death, and/or died within 30 days of symptom onset. The person’s death must also be ruled “natural.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Michael Scott Davidson contributed to this report.