84 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths reported in Clark County

Clark County reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clark County/University Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility with Clark County School District Registered Nurse Megan Ryan in the parking garage at The Orleans Las Vegas Monday, May 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The cases brought the total for the county to 5,734 and the fatalities pushed the death toll to 320.

The district also reported 21 additional hospitalizations, substantially above the daily average of nearly eight over the preceding week. That pushed the hospitalization rate among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 slightly higher, to 21.08 percent.

Public health experts say the hospitalization rate is a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in the county than new cases, which tend to increase as testing becomes more widely available and can fluctuate dramatically from day to day. It has been trending lower since peaking at 27.50 percent on April 10.

The number of new cases was also above the daily average of 74 over the preceding week, the district said on its coronavirus webpage.

The fatalities were above the daily average of nearly six over the period.

Of those who contracted the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the district estimates that 4,376 have recovered.

The totals announced daily do not always accurately reflect the number of cases and deaths that occurred on the preceding day, as the district often shifts cases and deaths to other dates to better reflect the trend of the outbreak in the county.

Meanwhile, new figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services showed the state recorded 89 additional cases of the disease over the preceding day, bringing the Nevada total to 7,255. The number of cases reported by local health districts and other county agencies was higher, at 7,385. Such discrepancies are common due to differences in reporting cycles among the local agencies and the state.

The case total compiled by the state was derived from tests of 94,382 people, resulting in an infection rate of 7.60 percent.

Like the hospitalization rate for the county, the infection rate is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in Nevada than new cases. It has been trending steadily lower since peaking at 12.66 percent on April 23.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 reported by the state remained unchanged overnight at 378. The state typically updates that figure late in the afternoon.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.