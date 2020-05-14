66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

9 candidates seeking to replace term-limited Hambrick in Assembly District 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2020 - 1:04 am
 

Nine candidates on both sides of the aisle are vying to replace longtime Republican Assemblyman John Hambrick in Summerlin’s Assembly District 2.

Hambrick, who served as speaker of the Assembly in 2015 and has held the seat for a dozen years, but he is termed-out and unable to run again. It’s a competitive seat, Republicans holding a slight voter registration advantage of 15,166 voters to the Democrats’ 14,447 as of April.

The winners of the two primary races, along with nonpartisan Garrett LeDuff, will face off in November for the seat.

Christian Morehead will appear on the primary ballot, but he said that he has suspended his campaign.

Republican primary

Heidi Kasama

Las Vegas Realtor Heidi Kasama said she is running because she is believes that Nevada is moving too far away the business friendly environment that helped Nevada grow.

“Business is what employs people and gives them a paycheck,” Kasama said. “We cannot over-regulate business, cannot over-regulate our industries.”

Kasama has previously served as president of both the Nevada Realtors and the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors. She is also a certified public accountant and worked as an accountant for insurance and energy companies and audited state universities in the Seattle area before moving to Las Vegas in the early 2000s.

She said her financial background will “add a lot of value” when it comes to making tough decisions on the budget as the state navigates the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Kasama said specifically she’d like to look into where education dollars are being funnelled and wants to evaluate the overhead and administrative costs and see how much of that can be reduced.

“I really believe in fiscal responsibility and watching over wisely the assets that the citizens of the state give to the state. Those revenue and tax dollars need to be spent wisely and judiciously,” Kasama said.

Eric Sexton

Eric Sexton is a commercial real estate broker and first-time candidate who said he is running because he wants to keep the state’s business environment friendly.

Sexton, who said he has been self-employed since he was 18, believes that his experience in the business world would aid him as a lawmaker as the state works towards coming out of the economic crisis.

“We need some people in government who know how to run a business,” Sexton said.

Sexton said he feels like he’s better equipped than the other Republican candidates running because, in part, of his age. The 34-year-old said he is “old enough to connect with older voters, and young enough to be able to bring in younger voters.”

“One of the things that I think Republicans are missing is bringing in the young families,” Sexton said.

Jim Small

After coming within 300 votes of knocking Hambrick off as an incumbent in 2018, Jim Small is back running for the now-open seat this cycle because “we need conservative-leaning Republicans in Carson City.”

One thing he learned from his previous run? “I learned, frankly, to not run against a five-term incumbent,” Small said. “It’s almost impossible.”

Small retired in 2011 after a lengthy career with the National Labor Relations Board, where he finished as the regional director over the Los Angeles area.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Small said he wanted to focus on “correcting the red flag law” that Democrats passed in the 2019 session and addressing the opioid epidemic among the older population.

Small was critical of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s handling of the pandemic, and specifically called the governor’s directive that temporarily prohibited people from attending church even in a drive-through setting “unfair.”

When it comes to dealing with the budget shortfalls from the coronavirus, Small said the state should “be cutting taxes to help businesses survive.”

Taylor McArthur

Taylor McArthur did not respond to requests for an interview from the Review-Journal.

Democratic primary

Radhika Kunnel

For Radhika Kunnel, the idea of running for public office “is something that’s been brewing for a while.”

“I’ve always been interested in public service,” Kunnel said.

Kunnel, a microbiologist, said that “it’s time for science to be at the forefront of decision making.”

Kunnel initially wanted to focus on legislation relating to health law and healthcare regulations in Nevada. But like other candidates, she knows that dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus will take precedence in the coming session.

“COVID has really been another example where we really should start prioritizing proactive policies,” Kunnel added . “This is a real wake up call for us. It’s time for us to start paying attention to health and the potential of having these pandemic-like scenarios, and putting an emphasis on our healthcare system.”

She said that when it comes to how best to handle the budget cuts, she’s been listening to any and all ideas that voters have brought her, and said that there are different types of taxes that lawmakers could look at to fill some of those holes.

Kunnel is currently finishing her law degree at UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law.

Jennie Sherwood

Jennie Sherwood is running for the seat for a second time after losing in the general election to Hambrick in 2018 by roughly 1,000 votes

She said the biggest issue in the coming session will be dealing with the budget, and said she doesn’t want to see another Great Recession.

“When we cut this budget, I’m going to try and make every average Nevadan whole, and not dig into their pockets,” Sherwood said. “It shouldn’t be the average citizen who has to pay.”

One idea Sherwood mentioned was altering Nevada’s corporate taxes on limited liability companies, or LLCs.

The state is known for having cheap fees when it comes to setting up LLCs even for out-of-state businesses. Sherwood said she’d like to set up a “storefront clause,” where companies that are actually operating in the state would still get the rate, but a higher rate would apply to those who are simply out-of-state businesses using Nevada to incorporate.

“I don’t see why we’re giving the whole world a tax break and we don’t get anything for it,” she said.

She also said she wants to work on legislation to set up more trade-training, which she added could help attract more businesses to Nevada.

Eva Littman

Eva Littman did not respond to requests for an interview from the Review-Journal.

Littman is a fertility doctor in Las Vegas whose campaign website describes her as a “pragmatist.”

Littman’s website says also she is “committed to backing up our cops and staying tough on crime,” that we need to improve curriculum and “hold our schools to a higher standard,” and that she wants to increase the number of medical professionals in Southern Nevada.

Joe Valdes

Joe Valdes did not respond to requests for an interview from the Review-Journal.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County COVID-19 cases surge for second day, topping 5K
Clark County COVID-19 cases surge for second day, topping 5K
2
Hospitals expected a dire situation. April data shows it never came.
Hospitals expected a dire situation. April data shows it never came.
3
Clark County sees jump in COVID-19 stats, adding 107 cases, 7 deaths
Clark County sees jump in COVID-19 stats, adding 107 cases, 7 deaths
4
Wealthy Democratic donor lending support to Mayor Goodman recall
Wealthy Democratic donor lending support to Mayor Goodman recall
5
Latino community hardest hit by coronavirus in Clark County
Latino community hardest hit by coronavirus in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST