93 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nevada, below average of last week

Nevada recorded 93 new COVID-19 cases overnight, below the average daily total over the last week, according to new state data posted Wednesday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

That compares to a daily average of 117 new cases over the past week.

The new cases reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services pushed the total confirmed cases in the state to 4,898.

Total caseload for the state was derived from tests on 41,028 people, resulting in an infection rate of 11.94 percent. That figure is likely elevated as the seriously ill and people who have had direct contact with a diagnosed patient are more likely to be tested amid an ongoing shortage of testing supplies in the state.

New figures were expected for Clark County shortly from the Southern Nevada Health District.

