‘A big step’: Parts of Nevada to see internet upgrades

Gov. Joe Lombardo announced $250 million for the Middle Mile Network project, which will build multiple fiber network routes across the state.

Gov. Joe Lombardo and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology announced plans Tuesday to spend $250 million to improve internet access for 40,000 locations across the state.

The funds will build the Middle Mile Network, a 2,500-mile open access, fiber optic network aiming to reach underserved communities in Nevada, according to the governor’s office.

“This significant investment will enhance internet connectivity in communities across Nevada that have struggled with inadequate internet access,” Lombardo said in a statement. “By addressing these critical gaps, we are ensuring that all Nevadans have the opportunity to benefit from reliable and fast internet service.”

Fiber network routes will stretch from Las Vegas to Northern Nevada for 431 miles, as well as across the state north of Carson City for 610 miles. Shorter routes also will be built in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada and on the western side of the state, according to a map from the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.

The Middle Mile Network is part of the $900 million High Speed Nevada Initiative, a five-year action plan launched in May 2022 aiming to bring universal access to high speed, affordable internet to Nevadans.

Made up of federal, state, local and private sources, the $250 million will fund one-time construction costs of the network, according to the governor’s office.

Some of the funding comes from Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen’s Middle Mile Broadband Deployment Act that was included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which President Joe Biden signed in 2021.

“Nevada requires significant investments in middle-mile infrastructure to support future last-mile residential investments,” said Brian Mitchell, director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology in a statement. “This project is a big step towards meeting our goals.”

