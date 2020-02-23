A look inside the Nevada caucuses — PHOTOS
Here are images from Review-Journal photographers and reporters from more than 20 voting sites across Nevada.
More than 2,000 volunteers showed up to man caucus sites today in Las Vegas. Some had slow starts due to volunteers not showing, but the state Democratic party said that was rare.
Many caucus sites had healthy turnouts, but some precincts were completely empty when caucusing started, likely due to the big numbers of early voters.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders cruised to a commanding victory Saturday.
