A look inside the Nevada caucuses — PHOTOS

Here are images from Review-Journal photographers and reporters from more than 20 voting sites across Nevada.

Lori Church, right, precinct chair, counts as Democratic caucus-goers raise their voting cards to indicate their presidential candidate preference at Liberty High School on Saturday in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfay

Joe Biden, left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak greet one another during caucus registration at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A full rainbow appeared beyond Springs Preserve as Pete Buttigieg was schedule to speak following the caucuses on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Supporters cheer for Joe Biden as he speaks during a caucus night event at IBEW local 357 in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Members of the crowd hold up their lit phones in support as Pete Buttigieg speaks at Springs Preserve following the caucuses on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joe Biden speaks during a caucus night event at IBEW local 357 in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Caucusgoers gather at the Doolittle Community Center on Feb. 22, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Precinct 3706 captain Jordan Nacov records the final numbers as caucus day voting for Democratic presidential candidates concludes at Centennial High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Hohman, a volunteer for Elizabeth Warren campaign, puts up a sign as Democratic caucusgoers stay in line to sign ahead of the caucus at Liberty High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Joe Biden is interviewed before the caucus at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Pete Buttigieg supporters converse before the caucus begins at Palo Verde High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Conor Bredin, right, of Summerlin, checks in for the Nevada caucus at Palo Verde High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bredin said he is a Bernie Sanders supporter. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak greets caucus participants at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Bernie Sanders supporters hold up their ballots during the first alignment of their group during the Nevada caucus at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Tom Steyer greets caucus participants at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A group of Bernie Sanders supporters calculates ballots for their group during the caucus at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Beverly Jackson, left, Joe Biden supporter, and Michael Alires, undecided voter, debate before caucusing at Liberty High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfay

Precinct 3706 captain Jordan Nacov, center, verifies the tally with his members as caucus day voting for Democratic presidential candidates concludes at Centennial High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caucusgoers and volunteers try to escape the rain before the Nevada caucus at Palo Verde High School begins on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Bernie Sanders visits El Paso for a rally Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso. Sanders cruised to a commanding victory Saturday in Nevada. (Briana Sanchez/El Paso Times)

Pete Buttigieg participates during a roundtable discussion on Nevada public lands at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Joe Biden takes photographs with supporters during a caucus night event at IBEW local 357 in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Dr. Joyce Battle has often heard “every vote matters.” But at Centennial High School on Saturday, her vote was critical. Battle, 71, was the only voter in her precinct to participate in the Nevada Democratic caucuses. With no early votes, Battle alone got to decide which candidate she would represent as a delegate. Seated at a wooden desk, she considered the choice for a couple minutes before voting for Pete Buttigieg.“He has a set of values he’s not afraid to show,” she said, noting the candidate’s Navy service. “He put his life on the line for this country.” (Michael Scott Davidson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

During realignment at Sparks High School, Regina Lockwood, (bottom front) the lone in-person Joe Biden voter for the precinct, switched over to Elizabeth Warren, making her viable in that group. Sanders won nine of the 15 available delegates for that precinct, while Warren ended up with six delegates when several early votes boosted her numbers. Lockwood, 57, said her move to Warren was strategic so that Sanders would not get all of the delegates for that precinct after it was clear Biden wouldn’t be able to reach viability. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Vice President Joe Biden meets with supporters at Cheyenne High School and says "I think I will do fine." ( Jeff German/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 2,000 volunteers showed up to man caucus sites today in Las Vegas. Some had slow starts due to volunteers not showing, but the state Democratic party said that was rare.

Many caucus sites had healthy turnouts, but some precincts were completely empty when caucusing started, likely due to the big numbers of early voters.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders cruised to a commanding victory Saturday.

