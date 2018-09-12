Aaron Ford goes on the attack in first ad of election cycle

A new ad airing in Northern Nevada is hoping to tie Republican attorney general candidate Wes Duncan to a controversial rural sheriff who has been accused of sexual assault.

Nevada attorney general candidates Wes Duncan, Republican, left, and Aaron Ford, Democrat (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The ad comes from Democrat Aaron Ford and is his first foray onto Nevada airwaves in this election. The ad will run in the Reno market, and the ad buy came out to just under $50,000 according to Federal Communications Commission records.

Ford’s ad goes after Duncan for seeking and promoting an endorsement from Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro, who over the years has been accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment, with the ad’s narrator saying that Duncan “bragged that he was proud to be endorsed by an alleged sexual predator.”

John Vick, Duncan’s campaign manager, called the add a “dishonest dive into the political gutter.”

“Wes Duncan has received the endorsement of every sheriff in Nevada and has rejected only one: Sheriff Antinoro. Aaron Ford knows that,” Vick said. “Duncan has helped prosecute terrorists in Iraq and has prosecuted hundreds of criminal cases in Nevada. Aaron Ford has never touched a criminal case, has zero endorsements from Nevada sheriffs, and lacks a positive vision to make Nevada a safer place to live. Nevadans are smart people and we’re confident that they will see right through this.

Duncan, an Iraq War veteran, on Wednesday also released a new TV ad highlighting his military experience and legal career. The ad is Duncan’s second of Duncan this election cycle.

Duncan’s campaign announced last year that he had been endorsed by 16 of Nevada’s 17 current sheriffs, including Antinoro. The endorsement was also listed on Duncan’s campaign website until this summer, when it was removed amid an outcry from progressive groups.

“Wes Duncan bragged that he was proud to be endorsed by an alleged sexual predator,” Ford’s campaign manager Jessica Adair said. “As Deputy Attorney General, Duncan had an opportunity to stand up to Sheriff Gerald Antinoro, instead he sold out our safety. How could we ever let a man who protected a predator like this become Attorney General?”

Duncan’s 30-second ad starts with an announcer saying “Wes Duncan served his country in Iraq, helping prosecute terrorists in Baghdad and still serves today as a JAG officer.”

It goes on to say Duncan is the only candidate who served as a criminal prosecutor, handling “hundreds of criminal cases” and “delivering justice for victims.”

