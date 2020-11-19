Aaron Ford to co-chair Democratic Attorneys General Association

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is set to take on a more prominent role in national politics as he’s been namecd co-chair of the Democratic Attorneys General Association.

In this Aug.6, 2020, file photo, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is set to take on a more prominent role in national politics, with the Democratic Attorneys General Association announcing Thursday that Ford has been named as the group’s co-chair.

Ford will serve as co-chair alongside Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. DAGA’s goal is to elect and support Democratic candidates for attorney general races across the country.

Ford was previously selected to the group’s executive committee after winning election as Nevada’s attorney general in 2018.

“Democrats are the party of protecting health care, advancing civil rights, pushing for criminal justice reform, and expanding reproductive rights. We are the party committed to voting rights, ensuring equal access to the ballot box, and combating efforts to delegitimize our democratic institutions,” Ford said in a statement.

“In the years ahead, we will support and elect strong Democratic leaders to Attorneys General offices nationwide who share these values, protect their most vulnerable constituents, and fight for the people. I look forward to working with DAGA to do just that.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.