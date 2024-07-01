105°F
Aaron Ford to donate contributions in response to FBI investigation

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks about 2024 election security at the Clark County Elec ...
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks about 2024 election security at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 4:35 pm
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Monday that he will donate campaign contributions from a California family accused of making illegal contributions to other campaigns.

Ford, who has not been accused of violating campaign finance rules, was one of numerous politicians to receive contributions from David and Andy Duong, whose properties were searched by the FBI on June 20 along with the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

“Having seen reporting about this matter, which was the first time I learned of the allegations, I have decided to donate the contributions my campaign received to charitable organizations,” Ford said in a statement Monday.

The Duongs donated a combined $16,000 to Ford in 2022, reports show.

The FBI has yet to disclose any additional details on its investigation. The Duongs have been under investigation by the California Fair Political Practices Commission and the Oakland Public Ethics Commission since 2019 for allegedly running a “straw donor” campaign contribution scheme, recruiting people to make contributions and later reimbursing them with their own money.

They are alleged to have made at least 93 campaign contributions in this way, according to a 2021 court document.

The Duongs have made contributions mainly in California, but they have also contributed over $2 million to benefit federal candidates, including to political action committees supporting former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Ford joins a flurry of politicians who have said they will donate political contributions made by the family following the FBI raids, including U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff and Ro Khanna, who represent California.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

Only 1 Democratic candidate favored over Trump in betting matchups
Biden’s election betting odds plummet after debate with Trump
Supreme Court: Former presidents have broad immunity
Police used K9, sedation to arrest former Nevada lawmaker
Clark County fuel tax scheduled to increase Monday
Nevada fake electors case dismissed by judge
Trump ‘will pass a national abortion ban’: AOC urges Nevadans to elect Biden
Voter ID, abortion access initiatives pass major hurdle to appear on Nevada ballot
Trump, Biden in statistical dead heat in Nevada, two polls show
GOP’s lawsuit alleging Nevada voter roll inconsistencies dismissed
Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas following presidential debate