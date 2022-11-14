ACLU files another lawsuit to halt Nye County’s ballot hand counting

Nye County resumed its hand-count process Thursday after the election as an ‘experiment’ to audit machine totals

Volunteers hand count ballots in Nye County at the Valley Conference Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Pahrump. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Monday morning that it has filed another lawsuit with the Supreme Court of Nevada trying to stop Nye County from conducting a hand count of ballots.

The ACLU of Nevada and its colleagues at the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law argue that Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf does not have the legal authority to move forward with the hand counting.

They argue that hand counting violates state law and the state constitution, which guarantees voters’ right to have “election contests resolved fairly, accurately and efficiently.”

“The Nye County Clerk’s insistence on doing a hand-count of all ballots that have already been counted by machine tabulators defies best practices in the election security field,” Sadmira Ramic, voting rights attorney for the ACLU of Nevada, said in a statement.

“It’s a haphazard and disorganized approach to one of the greatest responsibilities of election administration, counting every eligible vote,” she said.

The ACLU heard from concerned Nye County voters who were worried their ballots would not be counted under the county’s experiments, Ramic said.

“We’re going to keep fighting to safeguard our elections and to keep them safe, secure, and accessible,” she said.

Nye County has been trying to implement a hand count system for the election since its commission voted in March to have an all-paper ballot, hand-count system, but the ACLU of Nevada and other voting rights organizations challenged the plan. The Nevada secretary of state’s office prohibited the county from hand counting before the election, but it did allow it to continue after the election.

Nye County has been using the Dominion tabulators to officially count the ballots and submit those results to the secretary of state, and on Thursday it resumed hand counting as an experiment to audit and double-check the machine totals.

“At least I’m giving it a try to see if it works, you know?” Kampf previously told the Review-Journal. “And I’m a realist. I’m learning from the process. And if it works, great, if it doesn’t work, then we learned our lesson.”

In its statement, the ACLU of Nevada argues that because neither of Kampf’s previous proposals to start hand counting ballots before Election Day were approved by the secretary of state’s office, following them or new ones violate that law, regardless of whether the process takes place parallel to the machine count.

The ACLU of Nevada also argues that Kampf’s proposals do not include basic measures to ensure that ballots are not altered during the hand-count process.

Nye County is requiring volunteers to wear gloves at all times to ensure they cannot change ballots with graphite under their fingernails, and they all use purple pens, which would stand out on a ballot if a volunteer altered it.

“While these latest measures to preserve ballots are welcome, they do not change the high probability of human error in hand counting a large number of ballots,” Gowri Ramachandran, senior counsel in the Brennan Center’s Elections & Government Program, said in a statement. “Without pre-written, comprehensive procedures, this method produces many more mistakes than machine counting. Nye County voters don’t deserve to have their votes put through a process known for error.”

