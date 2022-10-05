ACLU lawsuit challenges Nye County’s ballot hand-counting process

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Nye County in an attempt to block its ballot hand-counting procedures.

Mark Kampf addresses the Nye County Commission on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Pahrump, Nev. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, the ACLU's Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit against rural Nye County and interim Clerk Kampf to stop the implementation of the county's new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Nye County District Court, names both the county and Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf and asks the court to block the process on the grounds that is unlawful and will “unravel” election integrity.

“Nye County’s proposed process is a rushed attempt to circumvent democracy,” ACLU attorney Sadmira Ramic said in a written statement. “With weeks until voting begins, Nye County’s proposed hand-counting process will unravel the election integrity protections currently in place and will undoubtedly make it harder for Nye voters to exercise their freedom to vote.”

The lawsuit cites three violations of either state law or the state constitution.

The ACLU alleges the verbal announcement of each ballot’s results, made by hand-count teams, could result in the early release of election results and information, which would violate state law.

Additionally, the lawsuit contends that the county’s plans for providing touch screens for disabled voters violates the Help America Vote Act and the state constitution because it would allow election workers to inquire about a voter’s disability or would allow them to turn away an eligible voter based on “arbitrary decision making.”

The county’s procedures also require “stringent” signature verification, which allows election workers to require voters to show an ID if their signature doesn’t match the state’s record, a move that the ACLU alleges violates state law.

Last month, the Nye County clerk’s office announced that it would use paper ballots and hand counting alongside voting machines in the next election, a move that followed false claims of election fraud.

