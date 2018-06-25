Adam Laxalt’s aunt endorses Aaron Ford in Nevada AG race

It’s not the first time members of the prominent Laxalt family endorsed a Democrat. Four years ago, they endorsed Democrat Ross Miller for attorney general over Laxalt, who narrowly won that race. Laxalt is now running for governor.

Aaron Ford (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nye County Commissioner Donna Cox (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Neena Laxalt works during a Nevada Sesquicentennial Commission meeting in Carson City in 2013. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s aunt is backing Democrat Aaron Ford to replace Laxalt.

It’s not the first time members of the prominent Laxalt family have endorsed a Democrat. Four years ago, they endorsed Democrat Ross Miller for attorney general over Laxalt, who narrowly won that race. Laxalt is now running for governor.

Neena Laxalt said she’s backing Ford over former Laxalt deputy and Republican candidate Wes Duncan because Ford is “qualified, highly intelligent, sophisticated, extremely educated and well-informed on the most crucial issues facing our state.” Ford, the Nevada Senate leader, will protect women and children, Neena Laxalt said.

“I know Aaron is a good family man and will uphold the values that Nevadans hold dear, protect our families and communities and stand up for what’s right,” Laxalt said.

Heller and Rosen quarrel

GOP Sen. Dean Heller and his Democratic opponent Rep. Jacky Rosen are calling each other out over support from their party’s state convention speakers.

The GOP welcomed President Donald Trump as its keynote speaker on Saturday, while the Democrats featured U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Warren sent an email saying she’s headed to Las Vegas to “help a terrific fighter,” Rosen, while Trump headlined a private fundraiser for Heller.

“The biggest problem is that with Democrats outraising us 3-to-1, we’re going to need all hands on deck to combat the amount Warren is helping Rosen raise,” Heller’s campaign wrote in an email soliciting campaign cash.

Rosen’s team said Heller is one of Trump’s “favorite rubber stamps” and called on the senator to denounce comments Trump made about child separations at the border.

“Sen. Heller should have the backbone to disown these offensive comments and stand up to President Trump directly on this family separation crisis,” said Mariela Hernandez, Rosen’s deputy campaign manager.

A divide in Nye County

Four days after Nye County Commissioner Donna Cox withdrew her endorsement of Laxalt for governor, the board chairman defended Laxalt and said the commission does not endorse candidates.

“It is important to note that the individual opinion of one commissioner without the support of the Board of County Commissioners is just that, an individual opinion,” Chairman John Koenig said in a statement.

Cox pulled her support for Laxalt after he denounced brothel owner Dennis Hof, who won the GOP primary for Assembly District 36.

Koenig also dismissed Cox’s comments that Laxalt hasn’t helped Nye County, pointing to the donation of an incinerator that allows officials to dispose of drugs at no cost to taxpayers.

On the attack

Two political action committees have launched a slew of TV and digital ads against Laxalt.

The Nevada Conservation League PAC spent $1.1 million on a pair of ads that highlight Laxalt’s relationship with the “oil billionaire Koch brothers” and his acceptance of campaign contributions from groups backed by big oil. The ads claim he was “bought and sold” by big oil and fought efforts to stop polluters.

Another PAC, Priorities USA, released a 30-second spot that claims Laxalt is running for governor to do the bidding of “billionaire donors.”

News and notes

— Congressional District 3 candidate Susie Lee is challenging her Republican opponent, Danny Tarkanian, to two TV debates in October. The hour-long debates should be moderated by “qualified journalists,” Lee said, and one should be co-hosted by a Spanish TV station. It’s unclear whether Tarkanian has accepted the challenge. His campaign spokesman could not immediately be reached.

— Former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Nevada Assemblyman Nelson Araujo in his bid for secretary of state, saying he would defend the right to fair elections.

— Nevada Advocates for Planned Parenthood Affiliates, the political arm of Planned Parenthood, named Lindsey Harmon as its new executive director.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.