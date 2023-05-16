AG brings Nevada big bucks in lawsuits

Nevada has won more than $455 million in lawsuit settlements since 2020, on everything from opioid litigation to consumer protection.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford answers questions in a news conference in February 2023 in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Attorneys general nationwide have the ability to join lawsuits on behalf of their states, oftentimes teaming up to sue organizations or companies that violate the law and harm their state’s residents.

Nevada, under Attorney General Aaron Ford, has joined several settlements in recent years, including a handful resulting in more than $455 million awarded in cases against opioid distributors and manufacturers.

Here’s a list of the biggest settlements won by Nevada since 2020.

1. AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson: Opioids

In early 2022, the attorney general announced the state would join a multistate opioid settlement against three of the nation’s largest opioid distributors, which saw Nevada get $231 million over an 18-year period.

The money is set to be deposited into the Fund for a Resilient Nevada after attorney’s fees are deducted from the award.

2. Johnson & Johnson: Opioids

The attorney general also announced in early 2022 that the state had reached a settlement with Johnson & Johnson for opioid related litigation, resulting in the state receiving $53.5 million by the end of last year.

The funds won by the state were put into the Fund for Resilient Nevada.

3. McKinsey & Company: Opioids

The state negotiated a settlement in March 2021 with McKinsey & Company, a consulting firm the attorney general’s office maintained had played a role in the state’s opioid epidemic. The state received $45 million as part of the settlement, which was deposited to the Fund for Resilient Nevada.

4. Walmart: Opioids

In late 2022, the state recovered $32 million as part of a multistate settlement with Walmart for violating the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act by failing to regulate prescription opioids in the state. Those funds are also set to be deposited in the Fund for Resilient Nevada.

5. T-Mobile: Consumer protection

Nevada was awarded $30 million in early 2020 after the state negotiated a settlement with T-Mobile over its planned merger with Sprint.

According to the attorney general’s office, $10 million of those funds were spent on expanding broadband access for those on tribal lands. Another $10 million was spent on programs through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and the remaining money has yet to be spent.

6. Allergan: Opioids

In yet another settlement related to opioids, the state received $26.5 million as part of a multistate settlement with opioid manufacture Allergan. The funds are set to be deposited into the Fund for Resilient Nevada.

7. Juul Laboratories: Consumer protection

In late 2022, the state and e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. reached a settlement of $14.4 million, despite Juul denying wrongdoing. The company did agree not to target youth in its advertising or marketing as part of the settlement, however.

The funds are set to be placed in the Consumer Protection Legal Account in accordance with 2021 legislation, half of which will be used to aid legal aid organizations in the state, according to the attorney general’s office.

8. Centene Corporation: Medicaid overbilling

In late 2021, Nevada and health insurance company Centene Corporation reached a settlement of $11 million over allegations that the company overbilled Nevada’s Medicaid pharmacy program.

A portion of those funds went towards the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and another portion was placed in the Consumer Protection Legal Account.

9. PEAKS Trust: Loan Forgiveness

As part of a multistate agreement, the attorney general negotiated $6 million in a settlement in September 2020 with PEAKS Trust, a private loan program that loaned to students at for-profit ITT Technical Institute.

The money has been used to ease debt relief for eligible students affected by the settlement.

10. Google: Location Tracking

In late 2022, the state reached a $6 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices. Nevada was joined by 39 other states in the settlement.

The funds are set to be placed in the Consumer Protection Legal Account.

