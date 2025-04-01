AG Ford joins in lawsuit against RFK Jr., Health and Human Services

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of attorneys general from 23 states in filing a lawsuit Tuesday against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for terminating nearly $12 billion in public health grants.

Ford claims that the terminating of grants was illegal and would cause local public health authorities and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory to lose $35 million. The funding cut also would impact the Renown Crisis Stabilization Center in Northern Nevada, he said.

“The Trump administration has illegally cut funding that jeopardizes approximately $35 million in public health services for Nevadans,” ‘he said in a statement. “This action displays a complete indifference to the lives of Nevadans, and I am confident that we will prevail in court to stop this unlawful and destructive decision.”

Ford’s office said the Nevada’s Department of Division of Public and Behavioral Health has cut 25 grant-funded positions that supported the Nevada State Immunization Program and the Office of State Epidemiology. At the Central Nevada Health District, three employees have been laid off. Twenty were laid off from the UNLV School of Public Health, according to the attorney general’s office.

The coalition of attorneys general argue that the mass terminations violate federal law because the end of the pandemic is not a “for cause” basis for terminating the grants. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island, seeks to invalidate the mass grant terminations, according to the attorney general’s office.

The lawsuit is one of many the Democratic attorney general has filed against the Trump administration. He also has filed litigation seeking to block the dismantling of the Department of Education and to block mass federal layoffs.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment, but the administration has said it’s embarking on a series of widespread cuts to bring the federal budget into balance. The federal deficit is about $1.15 trillion.

