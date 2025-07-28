AG Ford launches bid for Nevada governor
Attorney General Aaron Ford will launch his 2026 campaign for governor Monday.
The Democratic attorney general will hold a formal campaign launch Monday morning after a morning prayer and a stop to a business. Ford is expected to face Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill in the Democratic primary, with the winner facing Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.
