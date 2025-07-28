85°F
AG Ford launches bid for Nevada governor

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2025 - 8:19 am
 

Attorney General Aaron Ford will launch his 2026 campaign for governor Monday.

The Democratic attorney general will hold a formal campaign launch Monday morning after a morning prayer and a stop to a business. Ford is expected to face Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill in the Democratic primary, with the winner facing Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

