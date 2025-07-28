AG Ford launches bid for Nevada governor

Attorney General Aaron Ford will launch his campaign for governor Monday.

Attorney General Aaron Ford will launch his 2026 campaign for governor Monday.

The Democratic attorney general will hold a formal campaign launch Monday morning after a morning prayer and a stop to a business. Ford is expected to face Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill in the Democratic primary, with the winner facing Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.