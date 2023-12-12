AG Ford to discuss fake electors indictment — WATCH LIVE

Last week the attorney general announced a grand jury indicted six Nevadans for submitting fake electoral certificates in the 2020 election.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, seen in July 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, speaks at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country on April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorney General Aaron Ford is holding a press conference in Las Vegas to discuss the recent indictments of six Nevadans who submitted fake electoral certificates in the 2020 election, declaring Donald Trump the winner of the Silver State.

Last week Nevada’s six Republican electors were indicted by a grand jury and charged with offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged documents.

The six Nevadans who were charged are Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Nevada GOP Vice Chairman Jim Hindle III, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice.

After the 2020 election, the six electors gathered outside of the Nevada Legislature building to sign the certificates giving the state’s electoral votes to Trump — despite Joe Biden winning the Silver State by more than 30,000 votes. The document titled “Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Nevada” was sent to the president of the Senate, the archivist of the U.S., the Nevada secretary of state; and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, according to the office of the attorney general.

The Nevada Republicans had joined GOP leaders in other battleground states in submitting the fake certificates, allegedly as part of a larger Trump-backed strategy across the country to keep the 45th president in power. It was a hope that Trump’s allies in Congress would use the certificates to delay or block the certification on Jan. 6, 2021.

Since then, attorney generals in other states, including Michigan and Georgia, pursued charges against their states’ “false electors,” using charges for forgery, racketeering or making false statements. Ford, however, had kept his cards close to his chest about what action he would take against Nevada’s “fake electors.” The statute of limitations for a felony like forgery is three years after the offense, which would be Dec. 14.

