AG: Nevada part of $150M settlement with Mercedes over emissions scandal

Nevada is among a group of states and territories that will receive part of a nearly $150 million settlement with German automotive manufacturers accused of skirting emission regulations in vehicles, including thousands that were sold or registered in the Silver State.

Attorney General Aaron Ford announced last week that he was one of 50 attorneys general who agreed to the settlement with Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler AG over unfair or deceptive trade practices stemming from vehicles that were marketed, sold or leased while equipped with “illegal and undisclosed” devices designed to circumvent emissions standards.

From 2008 to 2016, Mercedes allegedly marketed, advertised and distributed more than 211,000 diesel cars and vans equipped with so-called “software defeat devices” that “optimized emission controls during emissions tests, while reducing those controls outside of normal operations,” according to a Dec. 22 release from Ford’s office. An estimated 3,100 impacted vehicles were either sold or registered in Nevada, the release stated.

States argued the devices allowed vehicles to far exceed many legal limits for nitrogen oxide emissions, which according to Ford’s release can cause respiratory illness and contribute to smog formation.

In a statement, Ford said the settlement would benefit consumers. Representatives for Mercedes-Benz USA could not immediately be reached.

“Nevadans deserve honest information about the products the purchase and the air they breathe,” Ford said in a statement. “This settlement holds Mercedes-Benz accountable for misleading consumers and evading emissions standards, while delivering meaningful relief for impacted vehicle owners and reinforcing that companies cannot put profits ahead of public health and environmental protections.”

The devices were aimed to help Mercedes-Benz vehicles achieve design and performance goals, such as increased fuel efficiency and reduced maintenance, which it was unable to meet while also complying with applicable emission standards, Ford’s office said.

Mercedes hid the existence of the defeat devices from the public, as well as state and federal regulators, while marketing vehicles as “environmentally-friendly” and in compliance with emission regulations, according to the release. The settlement requires Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler AG to pay $120 million to the states immediately; while an additional $29.7 million will be suspended or waived after completion of a consumer relief program, Ford’s office said.

The consumer relief program will extend to nearly 40,000 vehicles, which as of August 2023, had not been repaired or permanently removed from U.S. roadways, according to Ford’s office. The automaker must cover the cost of installing approved emission modification software on each of the affected vehicles.

Ford said that Mercedes must also provide consumers with an extended warranty and pay consumers $2,000 per vehicle. Additionally, Mercedes must comply with reporting requirements and the company is prohibited from further selling or marketing vehicles misrepresenting emissions compliance, Ford’s office said.

