45°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Allegiant will host the Super Bowl. Will it host voters next?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Updated February 10, 2024 - 7:08 am
FILE - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar speaks with attendees of a policy discussion eve ...
FILE - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar speaks with attendees of a policy discussion event at UNLV on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar has a plan to increase voter turnout: allowing Nevadans to vote in Allegiant Stadium.

This weekend, thousands will fill the 4-year-old stadium for the city’s first Super Bowl. Next, Aguilar wants to see it, and other sports complexes in Las Vegas, used as polling sites.

“I think there’s a lot of community members in Las Vegas who have never had the opportunity to visit Allegiant Stadium,” he said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And if we incorporate voting into the process, this will give them an opportunity to see something that they’ve invested in as a Nevadan.”

The secretary of state thought of the idea after reading a January editorial from NFL Front Office Analyst Scott Pioli, where he called on professional sports teams to work with election administrators to use their facilities as part of the voting process in 2024.

“It’s not about politics, right?” Pioli told the Review-Journal. “This is one of our most basic rights as an American to be able to vote, yet we make it so inconvenient for certain communities and much more convenient for other communities.”

Pioli has been a longtime advocate for using sports stadiums as polling sites. In 2020, half of the NFL’s stadiums were used for election support in some capacity, according to Pioli, and more than 66,000 voters cast ballots at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Pioli said.

A June 2022 study published by Tova Wang, senior researcher at Harvard Kennedy School, found that using stadiums as voting centers was beneficial to everyone involved in the election process.

It eased the burden for election workers and made the process more convenient and pleasant for voters, and the stadium staff enjoyed being a part of democracy, Wang told the Review-Journal. The lines tend to be shorter, there is more parking, and the staff who work in the stadiums are also used to getting people in and out quickly, Wang said.

“If you make voting a better experience, people are going to be more likely to vote,” Wang said.

Aguilar, who had launched a sports technology company before he was elected in 2022, loved the idea of combining the sports and the voting worlds together. He reached out to the Raiders executive team about using the stadium as a polling location, and they asked to talk about it after Super Bowl Sunday.

“That’s their main priority, making sure the Super Bowl is as great as it can be, because we want to be future hosts,” he said.

Down the road, Aguilar would also like to see other sporting venues be used as voting sites, such as a future A’s stadium and the paddocks for Formula 1.

Many people in Las Vegas don’t have an understanding of what F1 is, Aguilar said. If the paddocks were used as polling locations, Nevadans could see something that isn’t always accessible, Aguilar said.

The plan could also be extended to “any place of curiosity” that could motivate a voter to participate in an election, such as the Sphere, he said.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
SAUNDERS: President Biden’s recall is so weak he forgot about it
SAUNDERS: President Biden’s recall is so weak he forgot about it
2
Donald Trump celebrates in Las Vegas after winning Nevada caucuses
Donald Trump celebrates in Las Vegas after winning Nevada caucuses
3
‘The good, the bad, the ugly’: Nevada GOP leaders talk caucus turnout
‘The good, the bad, the ugly’: Nevada GOP leaders talk caucus turnout
4
Clark County kicks off 2024 with a near 70% spike in traffic fatalities
Clark County kicks off 2024 with a near 70% spike in traffic fatalities
5
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Presidential primary attracts 16 percent of Nevada voters
Presidential primary attracts 16 percent of Nevada voters
5 actions states can take to protect elections. Is Nevada on board?
5 actions states can take to protect elections. Is Nevada on board?
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
Biden wins Nevada Democrats. No one wins Republicans — yet
Biden wins Nevada Democrats. No one wins Republicans — yet
More than 150K participate in early voting for presidential primary
More than 150K participate in early voting for presidential primary
Trump to visit Las Vegas for caucus rally
Trump to visit Las Vegas for caucus rally