Another Assemblywoman, under scrutiny, won’t run for re-election

Assemblywoman Bea Duran, D-Las Vegas, shakes the hand of Chief Justice Lidia S. Stiglich during the first day of the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assemblywoman Bea Duran, D-Las Vegas, asks a question during an Education Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assemblywoman Bea Duran will not seek re-election, Assembly Democrats announced Monday.

Duran, who was first appointed to the Legislature in 2018, said she was leaving to spend more time with her family.

“I spent the better part of my career working for and representing hard working men and women fighting injustices in the workplace and representing working families at the Legislature,” Duran said in a statement. “However, I believe it is time for me to step away to spend more time with my family and make room for new voices to lead our state.”

The news comes a day after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that more than a dozen legislators, including Duran, had connections to organizations that received more than $33 million from the state during the last legislative session.

Duran, who has worked for the Culinary Union for over 20 years, served during three regular sessions. The Culinary Academy — a hospitality training institute in partnership with the Culinary Union, Bartenders Unions and nearly 30 Strip properties — received $25 million through the legislation in question.

Duran, D-Las Vegas, is the third member of the assembly with ties to the legislation to announce in recent weeks they will not seek re-election, following Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow, D-Las Vegas, and Assemblyman Cameron “C.H.” Miller, D-North Las Vegas.

Duran and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.