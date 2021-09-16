Another day of mixed messages from Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics

Nevada on Thursday reported 1,475 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths as the state’s major COVID-19 metrics continued to provide mixed signals on the direction of the outbreak.

Selam Shumie, a cocktail server at Resorts World Las Vegas, receives her COVID-19 vaccination during a vaccine clinic hosted by Immunize Nevada at Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Updated figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website pushed totals to 408,733 COVID-19 cases and 6,821 deaths.

New cases were above the two-week moving average, which registered its third increase in the last five reports with a small jump from 855 per day on Wednesday to 874.

Deaths also were well above the average of 11 per day over the period. The average, which rose one from the 10 reported Wednesday, has been fluctuating for weeks but remains below its recent high of 17 per day Aug. 18.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, declined 0.1 percentage points to 11.5 percent.

The rate has dropped significantly from its recent peak of 16.4 percent Aug. 13, but has flatlined over the past week.

State data also showed that 1,073 people were hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 17 from Wednesday’s report. Though the number of hospitalizations has dropped slowly over the past month, concerns remain about capacity and staffing issues, particularly in the northern and central parts of the state.

The Nevada Hospital Association said Wednesday that people can help hospital capacity issues by doing three things: getting the COVID-19 vaccine, avoiding hospitals for COVID-19 testing and using urgent care centers for non-emergency care.

“COVID-19 patients are continuing to surge at hospitals within the north and rural areas of the state,” the trade group said. “Several facilities are requesting triage tents to be erected outside the facilities, as well as staffing assistance through the National Guard or federal resources. Patient transfers to a higher level of care continue to be contentious.”

The rise in metrics in July triggered a state face mask mandate, which is effect in each of Nevada’s 17 counties. All counties are required to mask up in crowded indoor spaces after being classified as places with a “high or substantial rates of transmission” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Clark County, meanwhile, recorded 780 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District. That brought county totals to 313,601 COVID-19 cases and 5,402 deaths.

Clark County’s two-week test positivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 8.8 percent.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

State officials were expected to discuss Nevada’s COVID-19 situation at a news briefing Thursday afternoon.

