Anthem to leave Nevada health insurance exchange

Anthem will leave Nevada’s health insurance exchange next year. (Darron Cummings/File, AP)

CARSON CITY — Anthem will leave Nevada’s health insurance exchange in 2018, state officials said Monday.

Anthem last month notified state officials it will pull out of 14 rural Nevada counties, leaving those counties without any options on the exchange. The company has since decided completely to leave the state exchange.

“While the Division is disappointed in Anthem’s latest decision regarding its withdrawals, we believed that it was in the interest of the Nevada public to let consumers know about the Anthem decision as soon as possible,” Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson said in a statement. “The Division is continuing to work with our state partners on attracting an insurance carrier to serve the 14 bare counties and to support the stability of the market for those insurance carriers who remain.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

