Nevada

AP calls Biden the winner in Nevada — WATCH LIVE

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2020 - 9:30 am
 
Updated November 7, 2020 - 10:05 am

The Associated Press has called Joe Biden the winner in Nevada in the presidential race.

Biden has been declared the winner of the presidential race over President Donald Trump.

Nevada’s six electoral votes will go to the now president-elect.

The Nevada Secretary of State updated the statewide vote count for the presidential race Saturday morning.

In Nevada, Biden has a lead of 25,699 votes with 642,604 votes to Trump’s 616,905 votes — 49.91 percent to 47.92 percent.

Biden led by 22,657 votes on Friday afternoon.

Joe Gloria, the Clark County registrar of voters, is expected to give an update in a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday. The Review-Journal will carry that livestream.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

