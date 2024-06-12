AP: Drew Johnson, Mark Robertson, John Lee win primaries for Congress

The Associated Press calls the GOP primary in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District for Drew Johnson.

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and David Flippo was close Wednesday night before AP called the race for Lee. He had 50.5 percent to Flippo’s 43.5 percent when new results were posted about 8:30 p.m.

Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District

Johnson, a conservative policy analyst, won the primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, The Associated Press reported Tuesday night, and he will face off against Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in November.

Johnson received 32 percent of the votes as of Wednesday night. Dan Schwartz was at 22.3 percent, Elizabeth Helgelien was at 20.6 percent and Marty O’Donnell was at 20.4 percent, according to the Secretary of State’s totals.

“I feel like we’re really well-positioned to take on Susie Lee,” Johnson said Tuesday night. “I think we’ll have a message and a plan that improves the lives of voters in Southern Nevada.”

Lee, who won her primary, said in a statement Tuesday night she is honored to have the trust and confidence of families in Southern Nevada and looks forward to winning her reelection.

Nevada’s 1st Congressional District

Retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson will get another chance to defeat longtime Democratic Rep. Dina Titus. Robertson, who previously ran against Titus in 2022, won his primary race Tuesday night, receiving 48.2 percent of the vote to restaurateur Flemming Larsen’s 39.1 percent as of Wednesday night.

Robertson thanked God, his wife and the volunteers who helped run his campaign.

“We will continue to run a grassroots campaign,” Robertson said Tuesday night. “There’s lots of enthusiasm in the campaign. The timing is right. People don’t like the direction our country is going. It’s time for a change, and I’m going to be a part of that change.”

“I have beaten Mr. Robertson before and I look forward to beating him again this November,” Titus said in a statement Tuesday night. “Southern Nevadans have already rejected Robertson’s plans to ban abortion nationwide, eliminate the Department of Education, and cut Social Security and Medicare.”

Nevada’s 4th Congressional District

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee was ahead of David Flippo in the Republican primary for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, receiving 50.5 percent to Flippo’s 43.1 percent.

All of Nevada’s congressional incumbents were declared winners in their primaries, including Reps. Steven Horsford, Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Mark Amodei.

