Appeals court hears arguments on church COVID restrictions

Arguments over COVID-19 restrictions on churches in Nevada are taking place in a virtual hearing before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

San Francisco Courtroom 3 11:00 AM Tuesday 12/8 (United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (YouTube)

(Getty Images)

Calvary Chapel’s Lone Mountain and Dayton locations have challenged Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 50-person limit on places of worship.

The church’s attorneys argue that all of Sisolak’s directives have been more restrictive on places of worship than on casinos and commercial businesses.

Each side has been given 15 minutes for arguments.

The hearing comes just after the U.S. Supreme Court late last month blocked pandemic restrictions on houses of worship in New York, and later ordered judges in California to do the same.

That was a reversal from a July decision, when the high court, without newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett, decided to permit capacity limits on churches in California and Nevada.

Nevada’s houses of worship reopened in the spring after Sisolak limited attendance to 50 people with social distancing, while allowing casinos and other businesses to operate at 50 percent of normal capacity. Public gatherings were temporarily allowed to increase to 250 people, but last month, Sisolak ordered a three-week “statewide pause” that limited capacity to 25 percent at restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses.

Calvary’s lawyers have asked that Nevada at least extend its capacity limit to reflect the percentage restricted to casinos and other businesses.

