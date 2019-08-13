Appeals court rejects Nevada lawsuit to stop plutonium shipments

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected a lawsuit to prevent the government from shipping plutonium to the Nevada National Security Site.

Landfill cell in Area 5 at the Nevada National Security Site, 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (U.S. Department of Energy)

CARSON CITY — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied a request by Nevada officials to block future transfers of nuclear material from South Carolina to a federal site north of Las Vegas.

Nevada filed the lawsuit in November 2018 to stop the U.S. Department of Energy’s from shipping a half-metric ton of weapons grade plutonium from the Savannah River Site in South Carolina to the Nevada National Security Site. But attorneys for the department admitted in court that a half metric ton of plutonium had already been shipped to Nevada.

The three-judge appeals panel agreed with the lower court’s prior decision that because those shipments had been made before the original lawsuit had been filed, Nevada’s action was moot.

“The remedy Nevada sought—stopping the government from shipping plutonium from South Carolina to Nevada under the proposed action—is no longer available, the judges’ ruling said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.