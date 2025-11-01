Are Nevada members of Congress getting paid during the shutdown?

A U.S. Senate amendment introduced this week proposes stripping Congressional pay during any government shutdown.

As the current shutdown approaches the one-month mark Saturday, several Nevada Congress members reached by the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday said they’re already not getting paid — by choice.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, on Wednesday introduced a proposed change to a clause in the Constitution that exempts lawmakers from the fate of federal employees who are furloughed or required to work without pay when government funding runs out.

“If Members of Congress had to forfeit their pay during government shutdowns, there would be fewer shutdowns and they would end quicker,” Graham said in a news release.

Congressional officials in nonleadership roles earn an annual salary of $174,000, according to the federal government.

Graham said his proposal would funnel the salary dollars into a fund to pay the national debt. A constitutional amendment would require passage by two-thirds of Congress and ratification by the legislatures of three-fourths of the states.

This is the most constitutionally sound way to deal with this problem,” according to Graham, who said he’s been donating his salary this week to a nonprofit in his state.

Donated, withheld pay

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s office said that she asked for her salary to be donated as the shutdown is ongoing, like she’s done previously.

A spokesperson said that the Democratic senator’s pay will be funneled into Nevada food banks.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, did something similar, according to a spokesperson.

“As she has done during every shutdown, Senator Rosen plans to donate her paycheck to nonprofits in Nevada,” the spokesperson wrote in an email statement. “She will be donating her paycheck to causes that Washington Republicans have put at risk: health care and Meals on Wheels.”

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, asked her salary to be withheld, according to a spokesperson.

“The congresswoman is not taking a paycheck during the shutdown,” a statement said. “She doesn’t want to be treated any differently than other federal workers who are furloughed or are essential workers still on the job. She and her staff are still on the job full-time.”

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nevada, said that she, too, asked for her pay to be withheld.

“Members of Congress should play by the same rules as the people they represent. If federal employees aren’t getting paid because of this Republican shutdown, Members of Congress shouldn’t either,” Lee said in a statement. “Meanwhile, the President is tweeting about his new marble bathroom while 495,000 Nevadans are at risk of going hungry because of his decisions.”

The offices of Reps. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada, and Mark Amodei, R-Nevada, could not immediately be reached Friday for comment about their pay.

Republicans and Democrats have blamed each other for the expiring government funding Oct. 1. The stalemate has centered around subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats argue that expiring health care appropriations will cause health insurance costs to balloon.

Asked about the shutdown on Friday, President Donald Trump said it’s up to Democrats to reopen the government.

“All the Democrats have to say is, ‘let’s go,” he said aboard Air Force One. “All they have to do is say, ‘the government is open’ and that’s the end of it.”

Trump on Thursday proposed that Senate Republicans scrap the Senate filibuster, allowing legislation, such as government appropriations, to proceed with a simple majority vote.

The Associated Press reported that party leaders rejected the proposal.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.