99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

As Nevada ramps up antibody testing, CDC issues accuracy warning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2020 - 7:04 pm
 

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned this week that some coronavirus antibody tests are inaccurate and cautioned that even the better tests should not be used to determine who can safely return to work or school.

“Suffice to say, CDC is adequately worried about all the junk (antibody) tests that FDA let out on the market,” Mark Pandori, the director of Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, said in an email, responding to questions from the Review-Journal.

The CDC’s guidance comes at a time when public health agencies in Nevada are ramping up to offer the antibody tests to the public. The tests are designed to detect proteins in the blood that indicate a person has been exposed to the new coronavirus and may have developed some immunity.

Some believe the tests could become key to reopening communities and returning people to work, even though it is not yet known to what degree antibodies protect an individual from reinfection and, if they do, for how long. But the new CDC warning suggests that current tests in many instances are not suited for the job.

UNLV Medicine, the clinical arm of the UNLV School of Medicine that treats patients, plans to begin offering antibody tests to the public sometime in June. But it is finding it challenging to obtain the more accurate tests.

“CDC has expressed concern that a lot of the antibody testing is still not up to speed,” said Dr. Michael Gardner, the medical school’s vice dean of clinical affairs.

Gardner’s program is seeking both a highly accurate test and one that can be done with a fingerprick rather than a blood draw from the arm. Only a few tests meet both criteria, Gardner said, and when one does, “Everybody wants it.”

“The state, and I would argue, the country, need to know how many people have antibodies,” Gardner said. ”That’s what is going to eventually stop the pandemic. Ultimately you get enough people who have immunity.

“For an employer, if a large percentage of your employees have antibodies and immunity, that would be reassuring for yourself and potentially for your customers.”

CDC guidance

The CDC states that antibody testing can play an important role in understanding how the virus has spread in communities and in identifying groups at higher risk for infection. However, the national public health agency cautions against using antibody testing in certain key areas of policymaking.

Results from antibody tests, also referred to as serologic tests, “should not be used to make decisions about grouping persons residing in or being admitted to congregate settings, such as schools, dormitories, or correctional facilities,” the guidance states.

“Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about returning persons to the workplace,” it said. “There should be no change in clinical practice or use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by health care workers and first responders who test positive” for the antibodies.

In giving its guidance, the CDC notes that all antibody tests are not created equal. Far from it.

The Food and Drug Administration initially allowed more than 100 commercial tests for new coronavirus antibodies on the market without review, creating what Scott Becker, chief executive officer of the Association of Public Health Laboratories, described as a “wild, wild West” environment glutted with tests of questionable quality. The FDA earlier this month began requiring that commercially marketed tests undergo review.

Antibody tests possess varying levels of “sensitivity,” which refers to the percentage of true negatives as opposed to false negatives, and “specificity,” which refers to the percentage of true positives.

“Specificity matters a lot in antibody tests,” said Pandori with the state lab, which is located at the School of Medicine at the University of Nevada, Reno. “It’s nearly everything.”

In other words, a false positive for having antibodies would be of greater consequence to an individual than a false negative.

For a series of antibody studies in Northern Nevada, the state lab is using one of only a dozen tests that the FDA has approved under emergency use authorization. The state selected a test developed by Abbott Laboratories that has a 99.6 percent rate of specificity, meaning that it has four false positives out of a thousand tests.

False positives

However, the CDC cautions that even highly accurate tests will have significant numbers of false positives in places where the prevalence of the disease is low, which is thought to be most of the country.

It estimates that in communities across the country, less than 5 percent to as high as 25 percent of their populations have antibodies to the virus. Antibody studies have indicated that less than 5 percent of the population in Los Angeles County has antibodies in contrast to 21 percent of the people in hard-hit New York City.

Using the Abbott test with 99.6 percent specificity in an area where 5 percent of the population had coronavirus antibodies, 50 people out of 1,000 tested would have true positives for the antibody, and four would have false positives. However, if just 1 percent of the population at large was infected, there would be just 10 true positives and four false positives. Using a test with 95 percent specificity, there would still be 10 true positives but an astonishing 50 false positives.

In other words, low frequency of disease magnifies the margin of error and increases the percentage of false positives.

“People should know, in general, that an antibody test with a specificity of 95 percent or lower is not really helpful, for any disease,” Pandori said.

For greater accuracy in areas where 5 percent or less of a community has antibodies, the CDC recommended using a test with very high specificity, “perhaps 99.5 percent or greater.”

Southern Nevada testing

In Southern Nevada, representatives of University Medical Center and the Southern Nevada Health District each have said they expected to begin providing antibody testing to the public in early June.

But they offered few new details this week.

“As we approach the introduction of antibody testing at UMC, our team continues to carefully analyze all available data while frequently updating our plans to ensure a successful program launch,” UMC spokesman Scott Kerbs said. “We expect to have our state inspection for antibody testing early next week.”

On Wednesday, the UMC Governing Board ratified without comment the emergency purchase of $2.4 million in reagents for an antibody test developed by DiaSorin. The test, one of the dozen approved by the FDA, has 99.3 percent specificity, according to the federal agency’s website. Kerbs declined to elaborate on the expenditure.

A spokeswoman for the Southern Nevada Health District also declined to provide details of its plans for antibody testing.

“We have not rolled out a plan for community antibody testing,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore.

Meanwhile, health care providers can order antibody tests for their patients through private labs such as a LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics.

As members of the public curious about their immune status clamor for the test, the CDC emphasized that it is not yet known whether a person with antibodies can be reinfected.

The CDC cautioned,“Serologic testing should not be used to determine immune status in individuals until the presence, durability, and duration of immunity is established.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter. Staff writer Michael Scott Davidson contributed to this report.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
2
Nevada gig workers frustrated by unemployment system notifications
Nevada gig workers frustrated by unemployment system notifications
3
105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Clark County
105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Clark County
4
Nevada faces even larger budget cuts
Nevada faces even larger budget cuts
5
Clark County reports 65 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths
Clark County reports 65 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Secretary of state: Mail ballots distributed properly
By / RJ

The Nevada secretary of state’s office took an extra step Friday to clarify “ongoing confusion” over the all-vote-by-mail June 9 state primary, seeking to clarify misunderstandings over how mail ballots have been distributed.

In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Gr ...
Nevada faces even larger budget cuts
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s administration is asking for even deeper budget cuts in the coming fiscal year than those already announced as the state struggles with huge drops in revenue because of the coronavirus-triggered business shutdown.

Read More