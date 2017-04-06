ad-fullscreen
Assembly listens up on Achievement School District proposals

By Meghin Delaney Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2017 - 6:53 pm
 

The Assembly education committee discussed two proposals concerning the Achievement School District on Wednesday.

Assembly Bill 103 would eliminate the program, while Assembly Bill 432 would delay the implementation until fall 2020. The program pairs underperforming public schools and converts them into charters.

The program has been under fire since its creation. Clark County parents and school district officials have been particularly vocal with their criticism of the program, saying the district should be allowed to maintain control over the schools to help them improve.

An issue this year with one of the charter operators means no public schools are being taken over this fall through the program. Futuro Academy is opening as an option near Cambiero Elementary School in Las Vegas, but students are not required to attend the school. Agassi Prep, an existing charter in Las Vegas, will become a Democracy Prep school.

No action was taken on either bill Wednesday.

Contact Meghin Delaney at mdelaney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0281. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

