Assemblyman among those to be honored by Nevada ACLU

CARSON CITY — Assemblyman James Ohrenschall is among four individuals that the ACLU of Nevada will honor for their work to preserve civil rights.

The 14th Annual Celebration of Civil Rights is on Friday, June 9 at Panevino Restaurant in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Democratic lawmaker said he’s honored to get the recognition and strives to keep constitutional rights at the forefront when he considers legislation.

Other recipients are Kathy England, an attorney who will get the Emily Wanderer Award; Theresa Navarro, a longtime advocate who will get the Community Equality Award; and Annette Magnus, executive director of Battle Born Progress, who will get the Ferguson Freedom Award. Ohrenschall is getting the organization’s Liberty in Government Award.

“Every one of these honorees has bettered our Nevada communities through their commitments to civil rights and civil liberties. We are proud to honor each of them for their dedication to ensuring equality, justice, liberty, and democracy for every Nevadan,” executive director Tod Story said in a statement.

The event will have gourmet hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, and a silent auction. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online at www.aclunv.org/events.

