57°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Assemblywoman drops from congressional race to seek re-election

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2024 - 12:34 pm
 
Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, R-Las Vegas, in a meeting of the Assembly Committee on Growth and I ...
Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, R-Las Vegas, in a meeting of the Assembly Committee on Growth and Infrastructure during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Feb. 7, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama has dropped out of Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District race to seek another term in the Legislature.

“I have decided to suspend my campaign for Congress and instead file for re-election to State Assembly District 2 to represent the good people of my district and continue to assist Governor Lombardo in his ongoing efforts to create a ‘New Nevada,’” Kasama said on X Thursday.

The Republican legislator representing Las Vegas had announced her entry into the GOP field in August to replace Democratic Rep. Susie Lee and had received the support of Gov. Joe Lombardo.

On Thursday, Lombardo endorsed Kasama’s re-election for Assembly District 2, saying on X that Nevada benefits from her thoughtfulness and pragmatism and needs her leadership in the Assembly.

“I look forward to welcoming Heidi back to Carson City as we continue to fight for safer communities, better schools, and a stronger economy together,” Lombardo said in the statement posted to X.

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law — who last month was indicted by a grand jury for his role in submitting false electoral documents in 2020 — announced last month his plans to run for Assembly District 2. Law could not be reached for comment about whether his plans would change following Kasama’s announcement.

The other Republicans left in the primary race for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District include former state Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien, conservative policy analyst Drew Johnson and Steve London.

Kasama could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
2
Stopping, standing on Strip pedestrian bridges banned
Stopping, standing on Strip pedestrian bridges banned
3
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Backlash anyone? The partisan efforts to keep Trump off ballots
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Backlash anyone? The partisan efforts to keep Trump off ballots
4
Biofuel industrial park coming to Nevada
Biofuel industrial park coming to Nevada
5
VP Harris congratulates Culinary on contracts, touts importance of organized labor
VP Harris congratulates Culinary on contracts, touts importance of organized labor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Lombardo chief of staff steps down
By / RJ

Ben Kieckhefer, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s chief of staff who saw him through his first year as governor, is stepping down in 2024.

More stories
Clark County GOP Chair to run for Assembly amid news of indictment
Clark County GOP Chair to run for Assembly amid news of indictment
Biden campaign announces Nevada state team hires
Biden campaign announces Nevada state team hires
5 things to know ahead of the primary and GOP caucus
5 things to know ahead of the primary and GOP caucus
Nevada’s 6 ‘fake electors’ plead not guilty
Nevada’s 6 ‘fake electors’ plead not guilty
Lombardo chief of staff steps down
Lombardo chief of staff steps down
Nevada’s six fake electors indicted, AG Ford says
Nevada’s six fake electors indicted, AG Ford says