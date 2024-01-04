Assemblywoman drops from congressional race to seek re-election

Republican Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama dropped out of Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District race to instead run for re-election in the Legislature.

Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, R-Las Vegas, in a meeting of the Assembly Committee on Growth and Infrastructure during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Feb. 7, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama has dropped out of Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District race to seek another term in the Legislature.

“I have decided to suspend my campaign for Congress and instead file for re-election to State Assembly District 2 to represent the good people of my district and continue to assist Governor Lombardo in his ongoing efforts to create a ‘New Nevada,’” Kasama said on X Thursday.

The Republican legislator representing Las Vegas had announced her entry into the GOP field in August to replace Democratic Rep. Susie Lee and had received the support of Gov. Joe Lombardo.

On Thursday, Lombardo endorsed Kasama’s re-election for Assembly District 2, saying on X that Nevada benefits from her thoughtfulness and pragmatism and needs her leadership in the Assembly.

“I look forward to welcoming Heidi back to Carson City as we continue to fight for safer communities, better schools, and a stronger economy together,” Lombardo said in the statement posted to X.

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law — who last month was indicted by a grand jury for his role in submitting false electoral documents in 2020 — announced last month his plans to run for Assembly District 2. Law could not be reached for comment about whether his plans would change following Kasama’s announcement.

The other Republicans left in the primary race for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District include former state Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien, conservative policy analyst Drew Johnson and Steve London.

Kasama could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.