At least 2 Nevada vaccine clinics delayed by bad weather elsewhere

COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Wednesday in Nye and Lyon counties have been postponed due to delayed deliveries of vaccine doses.

Pfizer vaccine thaws to room temperature at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

At least two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Nevada set for Wednesday have been delayed due to delayed deliveries of vaccine doses.

Nye County Spokesman Arnold Knightly said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that “severe storms across the country” have caused delays and would force the county to delay a planned “point of delivery” (POD) operation.

“Nye County is monitoring this situation closely and is working with the State of Nevada to get vaccine doses as soon as possible,” Knightly said. “We ask Pahrump and Nye County residents to continue to be patient as County Emergency Management and its partners work to secure doses for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.”

Anyone who had an appointment for Wednesday’s clinic will be notified via email, text, or phone call whenever a rescheduled clinic is scheduled, Knightly said.

Carson City Health and Human Services also announced in a news release Tuesday that a clinic scheduled to take place at the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Yerington had been rescheduled for Friday. Those with appointments for the clinic for those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 20 will be notified via email or phone when a makeup date is scheduled.

“Those who were scheduled to receive their second dose at this event will not need to make an appointment,” it said. “Appointment times will remain the same.”

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Tuesday that the state was monitoring the situation and working to resolve any delays as soon as possible.

“Our team is monitoring closely and working with health districts and pharmacies that may be affected,” department spokeswoman Shannon Litz said in an email Monday afternoon. “We ask Nevadans to continue to be patient at this time.”

Southern Nevada Health District also noted the possibility that vaccine deliveries could be delayed by a massive storm sweeping across much of the U.S.

