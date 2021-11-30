Athletic commission discusses UNLV student’s death after boxing match — WATCH LIVE

The Nevada State Athletic Commission is opening an investigation into a UNLV student’s death after a charity boxing match, authorities said Tuesday.

Nathan Valencia (courtesy)

Nathan Valencia, 20, died a week ago from blunt force head trauma, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Valencia participated in the main event of a Nov. 19 charity boxing match sponsored by school-sanctioned fraternity Kappa Sigma to raise money for Center Ring Boxing, a north valley gym that trains troubled youth. The athletic commission announced its investigation in a statement from Stephen J. Cloobeck, chairman of the commission.

“The NSAC takes this tragedy seriously, and our hearts go out to Mr. Valencia’s family and loved ones,” Cloobeck said in the statement. “We will share further details on the investigation as they become available.”

Las Vegas police said Monday they reviewed the fatality and found “there is not information that there is any criminality on the part of the venue,” adding that the state athletic commission was in charge of “enforcement action” related to the event.

It was not immediately clear early Tuesday what the potential outcomes of the commission’s investigation are. The Richard Harris Law Firm, which is representing Valencia’s family, previously issued a statement saying it is investigating the death as well.

“‘Kappa Sigma Fight Night’ is an event that has been held annually and was well known to both UNLV and the national Kappa Sigma Fraternity,” the lawyers said. “We will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20-year-old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life.”

