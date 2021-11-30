Athletic commission probing UNLV student’s death after boxing match

The Nevada State Athletic Commission is opening an investigation into a UNLV student’s death after a charity boxing match, authorities said Tuesday.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission is investigating the charity boxing event where a UNLV student sustained fatal injuries after stepping into the ring.

Commission Chairman Stephen Cloobeck said Tuesday that the panel will examine whether there were any paramedics on standby at the Nov. 19 event, whether there was a licensed referee, whether the fighters were properly matched and whether or not any participants were under the influence of mind-altering substances.

“We don’t know, but we will find out,” Cloobeck said repeatedly at a virtual press conference.

He also pushed for the Metropolitan Police Department to launch a homicide investigation and said UNLV officials “have a lot of explaining to do, in my opinion. They cannot duck, bob and weave on this.”

The athletic commission had no jurisdiction of the annual “Fight Night” event, organized by UNLV’s Kappa Sigma fraternity, he said.

Nathan Valencia, 20, died a week ago from blunt force head trauma, the Clark County coroner’s office said this week in ruling his death a homicide.

That ruling, though, does not imply intent, said Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

“Homicide occurs when death results from a volitional act committed by another person to cause fear, harm, or death,” the definition reads. “Intent to cause death is a common element but is not required for classification as homicide. It is to be emphasized that the classification of homicide for the purposes of death certification is a ‘neutral’ term and neither indicates nor implies criminal intent, which remains a determination within the province of legal processes.”

Valencia participated in the main event of a charity boxing match sponsored by school-sanctioned fraternity Kappa Sigma to raise money for Center Ring Boxing, a north valley gym that trains troubled youth. The athletic commission announced its investigation in a statement from Cloobeck early Tuesday.

“The NSAC takes this tragedy seriously, and our hearts go out to Mr. Valencia’s family and loved ones,” Cloobeck said in the statement prior to the press conference. “We will share further details on the investigation as they become available.”

Las Vegas police said Monday that the department had reviewed the fatality and found “there is not information that there is any criminality on the part of the venue,” adding that the state athletic commission was in charge of “enforcement action” related to the event

It was not immediately clear early Tuesday what the potential outcomes of the commission’s investigation are.

The Richard Harris Law Firm, which is representing Valencia’s family, previously issued a statement saying it is investigating the death as well.

“‘Kappa Sigma Fight Night’ is an event that has been held annually and was well known to both UNLV and the national Kappa Sigma Fraternity,” the lawyers said. “We will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20-year-old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

