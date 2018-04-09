Attempted recall of Nevada senators fails after signature review

The attempted ouster of two Democratic state senators failed to qualify after a court-ordered full review of the signatures submitted.

Nevada state Sens. Joyce Woodhouse, left, and Nicole Cannizzaro

The Republican-backed recalls, targeting state Sens. Joyce Woodhouse and Nicole Cannizzaro, each failed to meet the signature threshold needed to push senators into special elections, according to a filing in the lawsuit challenging the recall efforts.

The Nevada Senate Democratic Caucus issued a statement Monday blasting the GOP-backed efforts as “an incredible waste of time, taxpayer money, and public resources.”

“We will continue to stand up for voters and for fair, democratic elections. We are grateful that this sad chapter of our state’s political history has come to an end,” The caucus’ statement said. “We regret the GOP chose to put everyone through this, but it will strengthen our resolve to win statewide this coming November.”

Last month, Judge Jerry Wiese ordered the Clark County registrar of voters and Nevada secretary of state’s office to do a full review of all the signatures submitted in both recalls to validate each one and make sure they were eligible to sign the petitions. The court also ordered them to review signature removal petitions submitted by people asking to have their names removed from the petitions.

The Woodhouse recall needed 14,412 signatures, but the review indicated that 14,216 were valid. There were also 1,388 valid submission removal forms, meaning the recall fell roughly 1,600 signatures short, according to the memo attached to the court filing. For Cannizzaro, the recall fell roughly 1,900 signature short.

