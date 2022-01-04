Attorney General Aaron Ford announces Nevada to join opiod settlement
The attorney general held a news conference to discuss the ongoing litigation over prescription painkillers.
CARSON CITY — Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Thursday that Nevada would join a multi-state opiod settlement with drugmakers and distributors.
Ford said that the state would receive around $285 million through a pair of settlements.
Last year, Ford announced a $45 million settlement against one company involved in the opioid litigation. The lawsuit is being handled on a contingency fee basis for the state by Eglet Prince, the law firm where Ford worked as a private attorney before being elected attorney general in 2018. Ford, however, recused himself from the selection process.
Ford in August announced that Nevada would opt out of a $26 billion multi-state settlement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
