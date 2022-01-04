Attorney General Aaron Ford announces Nevada to join opiod settlement

The attorney general held a news conference to discuss the ongoing litigation over prescription painkillers.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, seen in this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, has scheduled a press conference related to the state's opiod litigation. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Thursday that Nevada would join a multi-state opiod settlement with drugmakers and distributors.

Ford said that the state would receive around $285 million through a pair of settlements.

Last year, Ford announced a $45 million settlement against one company involved in the opioid litigation. The lawsuit is being handled on a contingency fee basis for the state by Eglet Prince, the law firm where Ford worked as a private attorney before being elected attorney general in 2018. Ford, however, recused himself from the selection process.

Ford in August announced that Nevada would opt out of a $26 billion multi-state settlement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.