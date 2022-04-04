70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nevada

Attorney general discusses initial payment from opioid settlements

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2022 - 9:28 am
 
Updated April 4, 2022 - 9:56 am
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, seen in this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, has scheduled a pres ...
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, seen in this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, has scheduled a press conference related to the state's opiod litigation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford held two press conferences Monday to discuss the state’s initial receipt of funds from $285.2 million awarded through opioid settlements.

Ford hsoted two press conferences, one in Las Vegas and one in Reno.

In January, Ford announced Nevada would reverse course and rejoin a $26 billion multistate settlement with opioid distributors and manufacturers.

Nevada initially was among eight states that chose to opt out of some or all of the multistate settlement reached in July with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.

But since Nevada’s opt-out decision in August, court rulings involving other states, along with the December reversal of a bankruptcy settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, prompted the state to reconsider, Ford said.

The initial payment of Nevada’s share is due this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @coltonlochhead on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Biden’s oil tax hike could make fuel even more expensive
Biden’s oil tax hike could make fuel even more expensive
2
Nevada Supreme Court reverses ruling on Steve Wynn regulatory case
Nevada Supreme Court reverses ruling on Steve Wynn regulatory case
3
NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose resigns, accepts $610K buyout
NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose resigns, accepts $610K buyout
4
PARTY LINES: Mayoral term limits, again?
PARTY LINES: Mayoral term limits, again?
5
North Las Vegas plans to build medical campus next to VA hospital
North Las Vegas plans to build medical campus next to VA hospital
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Melody Rose (Nevada System of Higher Education)
NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose resigns, accepts $610K buyout
By / RJ

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted Friday to approve Chancellor Melody Rose’s resignation and pay her $610,000 in severance, capping off months of tension during the chancellor’s short tenure with the NSHE.