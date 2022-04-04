Attorney general discusses initial payment from opioid settlements

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford held two press conferences Monday to discuss the state’s initial receipt of funds from $285.2 million awarded through opioid settlements.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford discusses initial payments to the state from opioid settlements.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, seen in this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, has scheduled a press conference related to the state's opiod litigation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford held two press conferences Monday to discuss the state’s initial receipt of funds from $285.2 million awarded through opioid settlements.

Ford hsoted two press conferences, one in Las Vegas and one in Reno.

In January, Ford announced Nevada would reverse course and rejoin a $26 billion multistate settlement with opioid distributors and manufacturers.

Nevada initially was among eight states that chose to opt out of some or all of the multistate settlement reached in July with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.

But since Nevada’s opt-out decision in August, court rulings involving other states, along with the December reversal of a bankruptcy settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, prompted the state to reconsider, Ford said.

The initial payment of Nevada’s share is due this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @coltonlochhead on Twitter.