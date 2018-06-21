Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak in Reno

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Reno on Monday to deliver a speech to a national school safety conference, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Reno on Monday to speak at a national school safety conference. (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP)

CARSON CITY — Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Reno on Monday to deliver a speech to a national school safety conference, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Sessions is scheduled to speak to the National Association of School Resource Officers School Safety Conference at the Peppermill Resort. The speech is scheduled to start just after 9 a.m.

The Sessions event will follow a busy political weekend for Nevada.

President Donald Trump will be in Las Vegas Saturday for a three-part stump, in which he’ll give the keynote speech at the state Republican convention, headline a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and take part in a roundtable discussion about tax reform.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be in the Silver State on Saturday as well. She is headlining the state Democratic party convention in Reno in the morning before heading to Las Vegas for a fundraiser with Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and state Sen. Tick Segerblom.

