66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nevada

Attorney Tisha Black says she’ll run for attorney general

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2022 - 1:29 pm
 
Tisha Black, Republican candidate for attorney general (Provided by Black campaign)
Tisha Black, Republican candidate for attorney general (Provided by Black campaign)

CARSON CITY – Las Vegas real estate and business attorney Tisha Black announced her candidacy for attorney general Monday, creating a contest for the Republican nomination to challenge first-term Democratic incumbent Aaron Ford in November.

The Las Vegas native, whose law practice includes compliance and licensing work with the state’s cannabis industry, cited states’ rights and a need to “fight against government overreach” in attacking “unnecessary” COVID mask mandates that “have crippled the well-being of our community and the education of our children.”

Attacking Ford, she said the incumbent has done “the bidding of the Biden Administration” and said criminal justice reforms he has pushed had “set criminals free.”

“He supports criminals over the rights of victims and has worked with (Gov. Steve) Sisolak to promote an agenda that grows government programs and undermines our economy,” she said in a statement.

Black, who ran unsuccessfully for Clark County Commission in 2018, made no reference in her announcement to Sigal Chattah, the other announced Republican in the race. Chattah Monday fired off a statement attacking Black as a “progressive plant” whose past support of Democrats “not only helped defeat Republicans at the ballot box, she has literally built and advanced the Democrats’ disastrous government-controlled trifecta we live under in our state and our nation.”

Black, 50, has practiced law in Nevada for 25 years. She is managing partner of Black & Wadhams, a law firm she founded in 2020. She earlier co-founded the law firm of Black & LoBello in 2000.

According to her bio on the law firm’s website, Black has been active with the state marijuana industry since 2014, serves on several cannabis advisory boards, and as compliance and regulatory director for licensed marijuana establishments. She is a founding member of the Nevada Dispensary Association, the non-profit association representing cannabis business licensees.

A Boston University graduate, she received her law degree from Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University.

Black did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment on her candidacy. Chattah and the Ford campaign also did not respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
2
Nevada, Utah set to battle over the West’s most precious resource
Nevada, Utah set to battle over the West’s most precious resource
3
4 key coronavirus metrics continue to improve in Clark County
4 key coronavirus metrics continue to improve in Clark County
4
We spent a week at Siena Suites, which logs high police patrols. Here’s what we saw.
We spent a week at Siena Suites, which logs high police patrols. Here’s what we saw.
5
What you need to know about COVID rules when you visit Las Vegas
What you need to know about COVID rules when you visit Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a campaign event at The Pass Casino ...
Adam Laxalt kicks off campaign swing with Henderson rally
By / RJ

U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt kicked off a campaign swing in Henderson on Friday afternoon, attacking America’s “ruling class” and painting U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as a “captive of the left.”