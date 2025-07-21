Attorneys still have time before Review-Journal’s 2025 judicial evaluation closes

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation is designed to educate voters by identifying the best and worst judges. Attorneys can rate 101 judges.

Attorneys have a few more weeks to evaluate judges for the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation.

The survey’s goal is to educate voters by identifying the best and worst judges. Lawyers will be able to evaluate 101 jurists across the judiciary, from the Nevada Supreme Court and the Nevada Court of Appeals to Clark County District Court and local lower courts.

Surveys were sent out via postcard and email on July 8. The poll will close Aug. 15, and results will be published sometime in the fall.

The Review-Journal’s most recent survey of attorneys was completed and published in 2019. This is the 14th time since 1992 that the news organization has spearheaded the evaluation.

Next year’s elections will feature dozens of judicial races in Clark County.

“There’s not a lot of information out there for voters in judicial races,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said previously. “And judicial elections are complicated by the fact that sitting judges and attorneys who run against them are not allowed to engage in the kind of freewheeling campaigning that you see across other partisan and nonpartisan races.”

UNLV’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment is handling the logistics of the poll. Surveyors will not be able to identify the attorneys who respond.

The survey asks whether each judge should be retained, and it seeks evaluations of judges’ familiarity with case records, efficiency in court, consistency of behavior, fairness in weighing evidence, accuracy in applying the law, clarity in decisions and impartiality.

On an honor-system basis, lawyers are asked to rate only the judges before whom they have appeared.

Attorneys with questions about the survey, or who have not yet received an invitation to complete the survey, can contact the UNLV research center at createam@unlv.edu or 702-895-4196.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.