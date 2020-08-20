Bar closures reviewed by COVID-19 task force — WATCH LIVE

The closure of bars in Nevada’s most populous counties is up for review Thursday as the state’s COVID-19 task force holds its weekly assessment meeting.

John Adler, right, and Norma Jean Aguilar lift their glasses during a last call toast at Jackson’s Bar & Grill on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Thursday Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that bars would be reverting to Phase One restrictions. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The closure of bars and other alcohol-serving establishments in Nevada’s most populous counties is up for review Thursday as the state’s COVID-19 task force holds its weekly assessment meeting with counties that have been flagged for elevated risk of disease transmission.

The six counties on the list — Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Nye and Washoe — will present final mitigation plans for review and potential action by the task force. Those counties were identified last week as having a sustained elevated risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and wineries in four of the counties — Clark, Elko, Nye and Washoe — have been closed since July 10 in response to increased transmission risk in those counties. The task force could continue or revise existing restrictions at its meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

