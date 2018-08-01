Barack Obama endorses Nevada candidates Rosen, Lee, Horsford

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday threw his support behind three Nevada Democrats running for U.S Senate and Congress as part of his “first wave” of midterm endorsements.

CARSON CITY — Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday threw his support behind three Nevada Democrats running for U.S Senate and Congress as part of his "first wave" of midterm endorsements.

Obama, who carried Nevada with relative ease during his successful 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, announced via Twitter his backing of several candidates throughout the country, including U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, the Democrat challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Dean Heller in one of the most watched races in the country

“President Obama was a champion for progress who improved the lives of countless families across Nevada throughout his two terms in the White House. I’m honored to have earned President Obama’s endorsement, and I appreciate his strong support in my campaign for U.S. Senate as we work to flip this seat,” Rosen said.

Obama also endorsed Susie Lee and Steven Horsford in the competitive 3rd and 4th Congressional races, respectively.

Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent: pic.twitter.com/gWzalQhFas — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 1, 2018

“Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates — leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent:” Obama’s tweet said.

“I’m confident that, together, they’ll strengthen this country we love by restoring opportunity, repairing our alliances and standing in the world, and upholding our fundamental commitment to justice, fairness, responsibility, and the rule of law. But first, they need our votes,” the 44th president of the United States said in a follow-up tweet.

Lee is facing Republican nominee and six-time candidate Danny Tarkanian. Horsford is running against Republican Cresent Hardy in a rematch of the 2014 midterm election, in which Hardy unseated the then-incumbent Horsford during a red wave year. Hardy lost in 2016 to Democrat Ruben Kihuen, who is not running for re-election.

Noticeably missing from the list of endorsements was Democratic nominee for governor Steve Sisolak. Obama’s announcement included endorsements for governor candidates in Ohio, Illinois, Georgia, California and Colorado.

However, the former president noted that these were just the first wave of 2018 midterm endorsements.

