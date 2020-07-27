98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Bars in Clark, Nye counties to remain closed due to COVID-19

By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Review-Journal Capital Bureau
July 27, 2020 - 1:55 pm
 
Updated July 27, 2020 - 7:37 pm

CARSON CITY — Bars, taverns and other drinking establishments in Clark, Nye, Washoe and Elko counties will remain closed for at least another week in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 but will reopen in three other counties where infection trends have improved, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday.

The announcement comes a little over two weeks after Sisolak ordered bars in the seven counties closed to help stop the spread of the virus. Sisolak said during a press conference in Carson City Monday that three of those counties — Lyon, Lander and Humboldt — can open those establishments immediately after showing enough improvement in specific criteria. Those bars, like other businesses, will be able to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

“Recently, we’ve started to see some positive signs in our data, including a potential slow and gradual flattening out in both cases and hospitalizations,” Sisolak said. “We believe this progress is a result of the previous mitigation measures we have put in place, like mandatory face coverings.”

But Sisolak added that it is too early to say if those positive movements are part of a larger trend, or “just a small blip.”

The governor also said that the state will shift away from its phased reopening plan that focused on reopening specific industries at various stages. Sisolak said that in hindsight that plan may have not been “the fairest way to do it,” noting that it forced businesses to close even if they were stringent in following his directives.

Instead, the state will move to a “targeting” approach that will focus on enforcement at specific businesses that are experiencing outbreaks or those that are failing to follow mitigation measures such as the state’s mask mandate, as well as focusing on specific areas, such as cities or even certain zip codes that are seeing spikes.

“I believe that most of our businesses and communities have made great efforts to be as safe as they can, and targeting problematic areas will help protect the good actors,” Sisolak said.

The state’s new approach will see increased enforcement against businesses that aren’t following the mitigation mandates, such as serving customers who aren’t wearing masks or following social distancing standards.

“We are close to five months in. No more excuses. If people aren’t following the rules to keep us safe, there needs to be consequences,” Sisolak said.

It will also include more regular updates on the trend in COVID-19 data, developing more in-depth data criteria that more closely follows overall trends and that isn’t thrown off as much by day-to-day or week-to-week fluctuations, which Sisolak said proved to be a problem with the current criteria standards, especially in the rural counties.

The goal, Sisolak said, is to give the public and businesses additional notice and understanding on how their counties are trending in relation to the coronavirus in hopes of creating more predictability for the state’s response.

The state’s COVID-19 response team will be working over the next week to finalize a “long-term mitigation strategy” for Nevada, which will be rolled out in detail next Monday, Sisolak said.

A newly formed advisory group, led by the state’s COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage, will review the data, criteria and progress each week and work with county officials on enhancement enforcement and focused targeting.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at Review-Journal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Bars in Clark, Nye counties to remain closed due to COVID-19, Sisolak says
Bars in Clark, Nye counties to remain closed due to COVID-19, Sisolak says
2
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
3
Nevada records 988 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Nevada records 988 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
4
Up to 200K potentially fraudulent jobless claims filed in Nevada, report says
Up to 200K potentially fraudulent jobless claims filed in Nevada, report says
5
Some Nevada agencies won’t reveal pandemic plans, months into COVID-19
Some Nevada agencies won’t reveal pandemic plans, months into COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More